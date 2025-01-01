Tokyo's Imperial Palace Throngs With Autumn Tourists

TOKYO, Nov 30 (News On Japan) - The Imperial Palace’s Inui Street opened to the public on November 29th, drawing large crowds from across the country who came to enjoy a leisurely walk beneath rows of trees glowing in shades of red and yellow.

Inui Street, a roughly 750-meter path along the northern side of the palace grounds, is known for its vibrant iroha-momiji and tōkaede trees, which reach their peak color at this time of year.

The public opening began in 2014 to commemorate the then Emperor’s 80th birthday and has since been held twice a year to coincide with the peak seasons for cherry blossoms and autumn foliage. Under clear autumn skies, visitors strolled along the path, stopping frequently to photograph the leaves and take in the serene atmosphere.

“It feels special, very well maintained, and even somewhat solemn,” one visitor said. Another added, “Being able to enter the Imperial Palace grounds is a joy in itself.”

The Inui Street public opening runs through December 7th.

Source: テレ東BIZ