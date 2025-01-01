News On Japan
Riverside Hot Spring Opens in Wakayama

Wakayama, Dec 02 (News On Japan) - The annual winter-only Sennin Bath opened along the riverbed of Kawayu Onsen in Tanabe, Wakayama, on December 1st, drawing visitors with its open-air pools heated by hot spring water bubbling up naturally from beneath the river.

The riverside attraction is a well-known feature of the onsen district, where geothermal water rises directly from the riverbed. The executive committee, made up of the local tourism association and other groups, dammed part of the Oto River to create an outdoor bath measuring roughly 30 meters wide and about 10 meters deep. The large natural hot spring, surrounded by winter scenery, will be open to the public free of charge through the end of February next year.

Source: Kyodo

'Worst in Recent Years' Floods Hit Southern Thailand; Japanese Evacuated in Indonesia

A series of torrential rains have triggered what authorities describe as the worst flooding in years across Southeast Asia, leaving more than 600 people dead and forcing Japanese nationals in several countries to flee for safety. JNN reporters gained access to heavily damaged areas in southern Thailand, where the impact has been severe.

Are Japan's Tea Farmers Going Matcha?

As Matcha’s popularity continues to climb, with overseas shipments expanding sharply and exports increasing more than tenfold over the past 15 years as global demand strengthens. Japan is encouraging tea growers to shift production to tencha, the raw material used to make matcha. While it may seem logical that farmers should simply increase production if matcha is selling so well, growers say the reality is far more complex.

Princess Aiko Turns 24

Princess Aiko, the eldest daughter of the Emperor and Empress, celebrated her 24th birthday on December 1st after a year marked by a series of first-time imperial events, public duties and her inaugural overseas official visit, according to the Imperial Household Agency.

Fire Engulfs Pontocho in Kyoto

A fire broke out on the night of November 29th in Kyoto’s busy Pontocho entertainment district, prompting a large-scale evacuation as flames spread from one restaurant to neighboring buildings.

Kyoto’s Autumn Leaves Hit Peak

From high above Kyoto, the city’s autumn colors can be seen spreading vividly across the landscape, with trees throughout the area turning a deep, striking red that stands out even from the air.

Kotatsu Boats Begin Winter Cruises in Yanagawa

The winter tradition of kotatsu-equipped boats has begun in Yanagawa, Fukuoka Prefecture, where small hibachi braziers are placed beneath the tables on shared boats as the seasonal service gets underway.

Tokyo's Imperial Palace Throngs With Autumn Tourists

The Imperial Palace’s Inui Street opened to the public on November 29th, drawing large crowds from across the country who came to enjoy a leisurely walk beneath rows of trees glowing in shades of red and yellow.

A Full Tour of a Traditional Japanese Onsen (Hot Spring)

A tour of a traditional Japanese onsen and ryokan in Yufuin Onsen, a small town on Kyushu island in southern Japan. (Gabriel Traveler)

Tokyo Plans Flat 3% Lodging Tax

Tokyo announced on November 26th that it will overhaul its lodging tax system by replacing the current fixed-rate structure with a uniform tax equivalent to 3% of accommodation fees, a move intended to respond to sharply rising hotel prices.

Japan's Sleeper Trains Sell Out Fast

Japan’s sleeper trains are enjoying a resurgence as overnight rail travel evolves from simple transportation to a form of tourism. One of the most popular services is JR West’s WEST EXPRESS Ginga, which made its debut in September 2020 and is priced at 12,950 yen, yet has become so sought after that reservations are now extremely difficult to obtain.

Japan's Ski Resorts Take Precautions Against Bears

Ski resorts in Japan are stepping up precautions as bear activity remains unusually high this season, prompting operators to introduce emergency alarms, deterrent tools, and additional patrols to protect visitors as winter tourism begins in earnest.