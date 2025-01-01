Riverside Hot Spring Opens in Wakayama

Wakayama, Dec 02 (News On Japan) - The annual winter-only Sennin Bath opened along the riverbed of Kawayu Onsen in Tanabe, Wakayama, on December 1st, drawing visitors with its open-air pools heated by hot spring water bubbling up naturally from beneath the river.

The riverside attraction is a well-known feature of the onsen district, where geothermal water rises directly from the riverbed. The executive committee, made up of the local tourism association and other groups, dammed part of the Oto River to create an outdoor bath measuring roughly 30 meters wide and about 10 meters deep. The large natural hot spring, surrounded by winter scenery, will be open to the public free of charge through the end of February next year.

Source: Kyodo