Ten Teens Arrested in Matsuyama Late-Night Rampage

Matsuyama, Dec 02 (News On Japan) - A group of motorbikes roaring through the streets of Matsuyama late at night was witnessed in June 2025, as riders ignored police warnings and sped erratically through the city, weaving across lanes and provoking officers by taking off their shirts and swinging their jackets while continuing to ride through red lights in a display that put both themselves and nearby pedestrians at risk.

Police say seven motorbikes were involved, with the group eventually riding without slowing into the Ōkaidō shopping arcade, an area normally crowded with pedestrians and designated as a pedestrian-only zone. Footage taken at the time shows startled passersby stepping back in fear as the bikes tore through the arcade at speed.

Police arrested ten teenagers by June 1st on suspicion of violating the Road Traffic Act. The youths, aged between 15 and 17 at the time, are believed to be acquaintances who gathered for the ride. Of the seven who were operating motorbikes, four were reportedly driving without a licence.

A nearby shop employee said dangerous behaviour of this kind occasionally occurs when the area is busy and urged the riders to stop such reckless acts.

Source: FNN