Man With Knife-Like Object Breaks Into Tokyo DisneySea Party

TOKYO, Dec 02 (News On Japan) - A man carrying what appeared to be a knife entered a party venue at Hotel Miracosta inside Tokyo DisneySea on December 1st shortly after 8 p.m., briefly displaying the object before fleeing the scene, according to police.

The man reportedly walked into the banquet hall, removed a knife-like object from his backpack, and showed it to people nearby before escaping. No injuries were reported and no guests or staff members at the venue were harmed.

Police said the intruder is believed to be in his 30s to 40s and was wearing a black shirt at the time. Authorities are continuing to search for the man.

Source: FNN