Man With Knife-Like Object Breaks Into Tokyo DisneySea Party

TOKYO, Dec 02 (News On Japan) - A man carrying what appeared to be a knife entered a party venue at Hotel Miracosta inside Tokyo DisneySea on December 1st shortly after 8 p.m., briefly displaying the object before fleeing the scene, according to police.

The man reportedly walked into the banquet hall, removed a knife-like object from his backpack, and showed it to people nearby before escaping. No injuries were reported and no guests or staff members at the venue were harmed.

Police said the intruder is believed to be in his 30s to 40s and was wearing a black shirt at the time. Authorities are continuing to search for the man.

Source: FNN

Record Bear Encounters in Sapporo

A bear was caught on camera intruding into a residential property in Yamagata on November 30th, underscoring how reports of bear damage continue even as the winter season takes hold and conditions grow colder.

Are Japan's Tea Farmers Going Matcha?

As Matcha’s popularity continues to climb, with overseas shipments expanding sharply and exports increasing more than tenfold over the past 15 years as global demand strengthens. Japan is encouraging tea growers to shift production to tencha, the raw material used to make matcha. While it may seem logical that farmers should simply increase production if matcha is selling so well, growers say the reality is far more complex.

Why the Pontocho Fire Was Contained Quickly

A fire broke out recently in Kyoto’s Pontocho district, yet despite the area’s narrow alleyways and tightly packed wooden buildings, the damage was limited to the complete loss of a single establishment with no injuries reported.

Ten Teens Arrested in Matsuyama Late-Night Rampage

A group of motorbikes roaring through the streets of Matsuyama late at night was witnessed in June 2025, as riders ignored police warnings and sped erratically through the city, weaving across lanes and provoking officers by taking off their shirts and swinging their jackets while continuing to ride through red lights in a display that put both themselves and nearby pedestrians at risk.

Two Workers Killed After Being Trapped Beneath Vacuum Truck

Two male workers died after becoming trapped beneath a vacuum truck on a municipal road in Hita, Oita, with emergency responders confirming on December 1st that both had suffered fatal injuries after the vehicle appeared to move unexpectedly while they were preparing to begin waste collection work.

'Worst in Recent Years' Floods Hit Southern Thailand; Japanese Evacuated in Indonesia

A series of torrential rains have triggered what authorities describe as the worst flooding in years across Southeast Asia, leaving more than 600 people dead and forcing Japanese nationals in several countries to flee for safety. JNN reporters gained access to heavily damaged areas in southern Thailand, where the impact has been severe.

The Harsh Reality of Japan’s Estimated 10,000 Unregistered Citizens

An elderly woman without a family registry was found dead from starvation in her home in Takaishi, Osaka, exposing the severe isolation faced by people who are legally “invisible” and therefore unable to access basic public support. The case highlighted deeply rooted structural issues affecting an estimated 10,000 or more individuals nationwide who, for various reasons, were never entered into Japan’s koseki system.

Tokyo High Court Upholds Ban on Same-Sex Marriage

Tokyo High Court issued a ruling on November [insert month here if needed based on publication timing] that the government’s refusal to recognize same-sex marriage is constitutional, a decision that prompted deep disappointment among the plaintiffs who had argued that the current legal framework violates the Constitution’s guarantee of freedom of marriage.