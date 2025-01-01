Teacher Admits to Filming Girls with Hidden Cameras

TOKYO, Dec 04 (News On Japan) - A former teacher accused of secretly filming women by placing miniature cameras in a high school changing room and restroom faced sentencing at the Utsunomiya District Court on July 12th, with prosecutors demanding 1 year and 6 months of imprisonment.

Daisuke Furuguchi, 38, a former teacher at a public high school in Tochigi Prefecture, was charged with trespassing into the women’s changing room and restroom at the school in August this year, installing small hidden cameras, and recording footage of around 30 women without their consent.

During his testimony in court, Furuguchi admitted that he began voyeuristic filming nearly eight years ago, stating, "I had an uncontrollable urge to see what was hidden from view, and that desire drove me to start doing it."

Prosecutors argued that the crime was "committed by exploiting the authority of a teaching position, was calculated and malicious in nature, and the consequences were severe." They called for a prison sentence of 18 months without suspension.

The defense, while acknowledging the facts of the case, requested a suspended sentence, emphasizing that Furuguchi had previously maintained an acceptable work record and had already suffered significant social punishment through his dismissal from the school.

In his final remarks, Furuguchi said, "As a teacher, I hurt many people and damaged the public's trust in educators. I deeply regret the harm and distress I caused."

The court concluded the trial session, with the verdict scheduled to be handed down on July 19th.

