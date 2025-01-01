News On Japan
Education

Teacher Admits to Filming Girls with Hidden Cameras

TOKYO, Dec 04 (News On Japan) - A former teacher accused of secretly filming women by placing miniature cameras in a high school changing room and restroom faced sentencing at the Utsunomiya District Court on July 12th, with prosecutors demanding 1 year and 6 months of imprisonment.

Daisuke Furuguchi, 38, a former teacher at a public high school in Tochigi Prefecture, was charged with trespassing into the women’s changing room and restroom at the school in August this year, installing small hidden cameras, and recording footage of around 30 women without their consent.

During his testimony in court, Furuguchi admitted that he began voyeuristic filming nearly eight years ago, stating, "I had an uncontrollable urge to see what was hidden from view, and that desire drove me to start doing it."

Prosecutors argued that the crime was "committed by exploiting the authority of a teaching position, was calculated and malicious in nature, and the consequences were severe." They called for a prison sentence of 18 months without suspension.

The defense, while acknowledging the facts of the case, requested a suspended sentence, emphasizing that Furuguchi had previously maintained an acceptable work record and had already suffered significant social punishment through his dismissal from the school.

In his final remarks, Furuguchi said, "As a teacher, I hurt many people and damaged the public's trust in educators. I deeply regret the harm and distress I caused."

The court concluded the trial session, with the verdict scheduled to be handed down on July 19th.

Source: TBS

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Abe Akie Makes First Court Appearance

Abe Akie appeared at the Nara District Court on December 3rd for the lay judge trial of the shooting that killed former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo, marking the first time she has attended proceedings in person. Akie arrived in the courtroom shortly after 1 p.m. wearing a navy jacket and bowed toward the gallery as she entered, while the court continued a scheduled witness examination of Sakurai Yoshihide, a religious scholar and specially appointed professor at Hokkaido University.

Tamagotchi Leads 2025 Christmas Toy Trends

The average budget for Christmas gifts in 2025 is set to rise from 2024 as so-called age-less toys gain popularity, according to a survey released on December 2nd by the Japan Toy Association on toys people hope to give to their children or grandchildren.

Chinese Man Arrested in Tokyo DisneySea Knife Incident

Police have arrested a man in his 30s after he allegedly entered a banquet hall at Hotel MiraCosta inside Tokyo DisneySea on December 1st while carrying what appeared to be a knife before fleeing the scene, with authorities locating him the following day in Kawasaki City.

Record Bear Encounters in Sapporo

A bear was caught on camera intruding into a residential property in Yamagata on November 30th, underscoring how reports of bear damage continue even as the winter season takes hold and conditions grow colder.

Princess Aiko Turns 24

Princess Aiko, the eldest daughter of the Emperor and Empress, celebrated her 24th birthday on December 1st after a year marked by a series of first-time imperial events, public duties and her inaugural overseas official visit, according to the Imperial Household Agency.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Education NEWS

Teacher Admits to Filming Girls with Hidden Cameras

A former teacher accused of secretly filming women by placing miniature cameras in a high school changing room and restroom faced sentencing at the Utsunomiya District Court on July 12th, with prosecutors demanding 1 year and 6 months of imprisonment.

Adults Flock to Calligraphy Schools

As December approaches and people prepare for handwritten New Year’s cards, opportunities to pick up a pen naturally increase at this time of year, yet the nation’s enthusiasm for beautiful handwriting shows no sign of fading as calligraphy schools continue to evolve in step with the boom.

10,000 Years Old Jomon Pottery Found in Lake Biwa

Jomon pottery estimated to be more than 10,000 years old has been found almost perfectly preserved at the bottom of Lake Biwa, with researchers calling the discovery exceptionally rare.

Okinawa Cancels Student Dispatch Program to China

Okinawa’s Board of Education has cancelled this year’s program to send high school students to China after officials received notice from the host institution that it could no longer accept the group.

Childcare Workers Leaving Saitama for Tokyo as Wage Gap Widens

Childcare workers in Saitama, a prefecture popular among families for its convenient access to central Tokyo, are increasingly leaving for jobs in the capital due to a growing wage gap, creating deep concern in communities that border Tokyo.

Hokkaido Launches Space Industry Fair Targeting Students

Hokkaido hosted a company briefing session in Sapporo aimed at students and career changers on November 19th as part of an effort to energize the region’s space-related industries.

Bonbon Drop Stickers Spark Frenzy

A craze for puffy, glossy Bonbon Drop Stickers is spreading rapidly among elementary and junior high school students, turning these colorful seals into one of the most sought-after items of the season while also emerging as an unexpected communication tool for families.

What Lies Behind the Surge of Inappropriate Childcare

Cases of inappropriate childcare are emerging across the country, and a recent incident in Higashi-Osaka has renewed concerns about how young children are being treated in nurseries.