Christmas Cakes Fly Off Shelves Despite Inflation

OSAKA, Dec 04 (News On Japan) - Christmas cake reservations are underway across Japan on the approach to Christmas in late December, yet the familiar holiday treat is once again becoming more expensive as rising ingredient costs push prices higher, prompting shops to introduce smaller, more affordable options and even cakes without Santa decorations.

Shoppers in city centers say they are feeling the impact. One person remarked that prices have clearly been climbing year by year, while another said that even if cakes are more expensive on December 25th, the atmosphere of the day makes it feel like a once-a-year indulgence worth paying for.

Cake shops, however, are under strain as key ingredients such as eggs and cacao beans continue to surge in price. At Patisserie Piro in Nara Prefecture’s Yamatotakada City, owner Miyata said that production costs for dairy and other essentials have risen sharply, with chocolate in particular becoming noticeably more expensive.

One local cake shop has responded by offering smaller-size Christmas cakes to keep prices within reach. A standard 15-centimeter cake sells for 4,700 yen, but the shop also sells a half-size version for 2,100 yen, making it easier for small households to purchase a whole cake for the holiday. Miyata said the shop prepares slightly smaller whole cakes every year so that customers have a more accessible option.

Meanwhile in Sakai City, another shop has introduced an unusual choice: Christmas cakes without Santa decorations. Reporter Yamaguchi explained that while Santa ornaments are typically a given, this shop lets customers opt out, reducing the price by around 200 yen. According to owner-chef Ito of Patisserie Fonce, the idea began last year during the sharp rise in costs, with the goal of offering at least one option that felt “cheaper” to consumers. Removing the decoration allows the shop to keep prices lower while still encouraging customers to enjoy a cake on Christmas.

Large convenience-store chains are also expanding their lineup, selling plain, completely white Christmas cakes without strawberries or other toppings. By omitting the decorations, prices are less than half that of a typical cake of the same 5-inch size, and sales have been strong—about 1.3 times last year’s figures.

Source: YOMIURI