News On Japan
Food

New Bakery Boom: Mentaiko French Bread

TOKYO, Feb 26 (News On Japan) - A crispy, savory bread known as “mentaiko France” is drawing long lines and racking up viral views on social media, with specialty shops emerging and demand surging as the rich, roe-filled baguette gains momentum across Japan.

The popular savory bread, prized for its crisp exterior and juicy, flavor-packed filling, has become a social media sensation, with some bakeries now attracting queues as customers seek out the indulgent baguette topped generously with spicy cod roe sauce.

At a popular bakery in Tokyo’s Shinjuku Ward visited by N-Sta, more than 80 varieties of bread line the shelves, but customers have one clear favorite: mentaiko France. This shop’s version stands out for its especially generous use of mentaiko.

Customer: "It looked like it had far more mentaiko than a regular mentaiko France."

The key feature is the abundance of mentaiko sauce. Fermented butter and mayonnaise are first blended together before a large quantity of mentaiko is added and mixed thoroughly to create a rich sauce.

Deep slits are cut into the bread to allow the sauce to soak in fully, and the mixture is packed into the cuts before the bread is lightly baked again, producing a finished loaf so full of sauce it nearly spills out.

Freshly made mentaiko France offers a crunchy texture followed by a juicy burst of flavor, making it difficult for customers to stop at just one.

Staff: "We can really feel that a mentaiko France boom is coming. We’re so busy serving customers that bakery staff hardly get to eat it themselves."

So why has it become so popular?

Videos posted online showing mentaiko sauce overflowing from the bread have gone viral, fueling demand. Another factor is cost stability: the roe used for mentaiko comes from Alaska pollock, which is not widely consumed overseas, allowing bakeries to secure it at relatively stable prices despite broader inflation.

As more people share videos of the bread online, reservations at shops have filled quickly, further boosting its popularity.

Mentaiko France is said to have originated at a bakery in Fukuoka Prefecture. Today, even long-established mentaiko producers have begun making their own versions, expanding the bread’s reach nationwide.

Some shops are also introducing creative variations.

Customer in their 20s: "This is a mentaiko peperoncino baguette."

Customer in their 30s: "I bought the mentaiko peperoncino baguette."

At a popular shop in Tokyo’s Omotesando district, mentaiko meets peperoncino in a novel combination. Using mentaiko from Fukuoka Prefecture, the special butter infused with garlic pairs perfectly with a crisp baguette.

Customer: "The shop is from Fukuoka, so the mentaiko is really delicious and there’s plenty of it. I usually buy two or three at a time and freeze what I don’t eat that day. One is never enough."

Source: YOMIURI

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Bear Sightings Spread Across Japan, Experts Call It Abnormal

Although February is typically the height of the hibernation season, bears have already been sighted across Japan, raising concerns of another wave of deadly encounters.

Kindergarten Teacher Wage Cuts Stir Controversy

A proposed ordinance in Otsu, western Japan, that would effectively lower salaries for public kindergarten teachers by aligning them with the lower pay scale of nursery staff has drawn strong backlash, with a citizens’ group submitting more than 8,000 signatures to the Otsu City Council chair on February 26th calling for a review of the plan.

What Are the Most Desirable Places to Live in Greater Tokyo?

Funabashi in Chiba Prefecture has surged in the latest ranking of the most desirable places to live in the Greater Tokyo area, announced on February 25th, reflecting growing demand for well-connected commuter cities offering relatively affordable housing and convenient urban amenities.

Skytree Elevator Halt Caused by Damaged Internal Wiring

An elevator at Tokyo Skytree that made an emergency stop with passengers on board was found to have halted due to damage to internal wiring, with operations set to resume from February 26th after safety checks.

Big Mac Climbs To 500 Yen

McDonald’s, which opened in Japan in 1971 and has long counted the Big Mac among its signature products, saw the burger’s price rise from 280 yen in 2008 to 480 yen before increasing further to 500 yen on February 25th, nearly doubling over the past two decades.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Food NEWS

New Bakery Boom: Mentaiko French Bread

A crispy, savory bread known as “mentaiko France” is drawing long lines and racking up viral views on social media, with specialty shops emerging and demand surging as the rich, roe-filled baguette gains momentum across Japan.

One of JUST 5 in Japan! Shibuya’s Ultra-Rare Skewers!

Japan byFood and Shizuka try a new, luxury yakitori restaurant tucked away on a backstreet in one of Tokyo’s most popular entertainment hotspots, Shibuya’s Dogenzaka area.

Unbelievable Discipline! Japanese School kids Serve Each other Lunch

The unbelievable discipline these Japanese elementary school students have to serve each other lunch in Japan is so heart warming to see! (Japanese Food Craftsman)

An American Who Became a Professional Eel Craftsman

An American man came to Japan with a dream — but without the language. Inspired by anime, he moved to Japan and began working at a small eel shop in Kobe.

Day in the Life of a Japanese Oyster Farmer

This is a day in the life in Japan, following Shota, a fourth generation Japanese oyster farmer at Yamaguchi Suisan in Noto. (Paolo fromTOKYO)

Seven-Eleven Raises Onigiri Prices by About 20 Yen

Seven-Eleven has raised prices on its onigiri in response to soaring rice costs, with the increases introduced gradually since February 10th across 29 items including rice balls and boxed meals.

Only in Japan: One Ingredient Can Make Kimono & Soba

Japan byFood and Shizuka travel to Tokamachi, just two hours from Tokyo, to explore how a single local ingredient becomes traditional kimono dye and handmade soba. (Japan by Food)

“I’ll Die at This Grill.” Meet Fukuoka’s Veggie Master

We visited this veggie Teppan grill restaurant in Fukuoka, Daimyo and were blown away at how delicious these farm to table veggies were. (Japanese Food Craftsman)