New Record Set at Japan's Famous Soba Eating Contest

HYOGO, Apr 20 (News On Japan) - In Izushi, a district of Toyooka in Hyogo Prefecture known for its soba culture, the annual Izushi Soba Eating Contest was held on April 19.

With a booming signal marking the start, contestants began racing through plates of the town's specialty, 'Sara Soba,' or buckwheat noodles served in small dishes. The event is staged each year to promote the local delicacy and marked its 51st edition this year.

Participants competed to see how many plates they could finish within the time limit. One of the most popular categories was the 'Family Harmony Match,' in which teams of three made up of parents and children took part. Children were seen stuffing their mouths full of noodles as the venue filled with excitement.

One participant said, 'I can still eat more.' Asked whether it tasted good, another replied, 'I can't even taste it anymore.'

This year's winner was a family team from Kagawa Prefecture, which consumed 166 plates — around 30 more than the previous record, setting a new all-time high.

Source: YOMIURI