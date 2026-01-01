Most Expensive Tuna Ever Sold at Auction Receives Guinness Award

TOKYO, Apr 20 (News On Japan) - A bluefin tuna sold for 510.3 million yen at the year’s first auction in January at Toyosu Market in Tokyo’s Koto Ward has been officially recognized by Guinness World Records as the 'most expensive tuna sold at auction.'

On April 20, a certification ceremony was held for Kiyomura, the operator of sushi chain Sushi Zanmai, which won the bid for the fish.

The tuna was purchased during the market’s annual 'first auction,' a closely watched event that often draws national attention as an indicator of sentiment in the seafood trade. The record-setting sale once again highlighted the strong publicity value attached to the New Year auction.

Source: Kyodo