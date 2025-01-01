News On Japan
Heirs of the Last Shogun to Close Family Grave

TOKYO, Dec 05 (News On Japan) - A growing number of families across Japan are choosing to close ancestral graves, and concerns over long-term upkeep have become a widespread source of anxiety. Now, even one of the country’s most storied lineages has begun confronting both the end of its line and the closure of its grave.

The program “It!” interviewed MikI Yamagishi, the great-great-granddaughter of Tokugawa Yoshinobu, the final shogun of the Edo shogunate, who now serves as the fifth head of the Tokugawa Yoshinobu family established in the early Meiji period. Yoshinobu returned political authority to the imperial court in 1867 through the Taisei Hokan and resigned as the 15th shogun. When he was later granted the title of duke, the highest rank among the new peerage, a branch distinct from the Tokugawa main family was formed around him.

The fourth head of the family, Yoshitomo, died eight years ago. Yamagishi, his niece, inherited the family’s assets after caring for Yoshitomo during his illness.

Yamagishi showed the program the Tokugawa Yoshinobu family grave, explaining that Yoshinobu and his wife Mikako are interred there, along with a concubine further inside, and that the front gate bears the Tokugawa family crest. The grave, usually kept locked and inaccessible to the public, was opened for a special visit.

Although Yamagishi now lives in Nagoya, she manages the family grave in Tokyo, a plot measuring about 300 tsubo (roughly 990 square meters). She said that maintaining such a large site far from her current residence has become increasingly unrealistic. The carved inscriptions bearing Yoshinobu’s name have worn down, and part of the surrounding wall has collapsed. Repairing the wall alone would cost an estimated 30 million yen.

Confronted with the burden, Yamagishi decided that her generation will close the grave. She noted that while many families possess ancestral plots, they can become “negative inheritances” when maintenance demands exceed what descendants can reasonably manage. She said that transferring ownership to the proper institution would allow future generations to be freed from responsibility.

According to Yamagishi, Yoshitomo had also consulted experts before his death, saying he hoped the difficulties would end with his generation. But the inheritance Yamagishi received includes far more than the grave. About 6,000 historical materials remain in the family’s possession, including calligraphy and oil paintings written or painted by Yoshinobu himself.

Yamagishi described her role as “turning family history into Japan’s history.” While the grave remains deeply personal to her, she noted that Yoshinobu’s status as the last shogun gives the site an additional public dimension. Visitors continue to come, and she sees it as her responsibility to ensure that what belongs to history transitions from the private sphere into public stewardship.

Looking ahead, she plans to donate the historical materials to an appropriate institution and work with relevant parties so the burial site can continue to be preserved even after the family relinquishes ownership.

Source: FNN

Toyota Launches First New Supercar in 17 Years

Toyota unveiled its new GR GT supercar on December 5th at Woven City, the next-generation technology testbed located in Susono, Shizuoka Prefecture, marking the model’s world debut as the automaker targets a release around 2027, positioning the vehicle as the pinnacle of its GR sports-car lineup and its first true supercar since the Lexus LFA launched in 2010.

Eel Regulation Dropped After Japan Opposition

The proposal to strengthen regulations on international eel trade has been formally shelved, marking a result in line with the position pushed by Japan and several other countries.
EU member states and others had called for tighter controls on all eel transactions under the Washington Convention, citing global resource depletion and the need for stronger international oversight. However, Japan countered that the Japanese eel faces no imminent risk of extinction and opposed the measure.

Tsukiji Outer Market Urges Tourists to Stay Away in December

Tokyo’s Tsukiji Outer Market has taken the unusual step of asking tourists not to visit in December as operators move to prevent crowd-related accidents during the busy year-end shopping season, with local officials also confirming that Shibuya’s New Year’s Eve countdown will be canceled for the sixth consecutive year.

Abe Akie Makes First Court Appearance

Abe Akie appeared at the Nara District Court on December 3rd for the lay judge trial of the shooting that killed former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo, marking the first time she has attended proceedings in person. Akie arrived in the courtroom shortly after 1 p.m. wearing a navy jacket and bowed toward the gallery as she entered, while the court continued a scheduled witness examination of Sakurai Yoshihide, a religious scholar and specially appointed professor at Hokkaido University.

Chinese Man Arrested in Tokyo DisneySea Knife Incident

Police have arrested a man in his 30s after he allegedly entered a banquet hall at Hotel MiraCosta inside Tokyo DisneySea on December 1st while carrying what appeared to be a knife before fleeing the scene, with authorities locating him the following day in Kawasaki City.

Excavation Uncovers Nara’s Largest Communal Burial Site

Archaeological surveys conducted in Gose City, Nara Prefecture, have uncovered additional burial remains that, when combined with previously excavated sites in the area, have revealed what is now understood to be the largest communal cemetery ever found in the prefecture.

Japan's Seniors Struggle as Retirement Realities Shift

As Japan enters what many now call the “100-year life era,” the question of how to finance a much longer old age has become unavoidable, with rising living costs and modest pensions leaving many seniors struggling to make ends meet and searching for ways to supplement their income.

Chinese Man Arrested in Tokyo DisneySea Knife Incident

Police have arrested a man in his 30s after he allegedly entered a banquet hall at Hotel MiraCosta inside Tokyo DisneySea on December 1st while carrying what appeared to be a knife before fleeing the scene, with authorities locating him the following day in Kawasaki City.

Record Bear Encounters in Sapporo

A bear was caught on camera intruding into a residential property in Yamagata on November 30th, underscoring how reports of bear damage continue even as the winter season takes hold and conditions grow colder.

Why the Pontocho Fire Was Contained Quickly

A fire broke out recently in Kyoto’s Pontocho district, yet despite the area’s narrow alleyways and tightly packed wooden buildings, the damage was limited to the complete loss of a single establishment with no injuries reported.

Ten Teens Arrested in Matsuyama Late-Night Rampage

A group of motorbikes roaring through the streets of Matsuyama late at night was witnessed in June 2025, as riders ignored police warnings and sped erratically through the city, weaving across lanes and provoking officers by taking off their shirts and swinging their jackets while continuing to ride through red lights in a display that put both themselves and nearby pedestrians at risk.

Two Workers Killed After Being Trapped Beneath Vacuum Truck

Two male workers died after becoming trapped beneath a vacuum truck on a municipal road in Hita, Oita, with emergency responders confirming on December 1st that both had suffered fatal injuries after the vehicle appeared to move unexpectedly while they were preparing to begin waste collection work.