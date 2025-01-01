Severed Infant Remains Found Inside Freezer

TOKYO, Dec 08 (News On Japan) - The severed remains of an infant less than one year old were discovered inside a freezer at an adult entertainment business office in Tokyo’s Sumida Ward on the night of December 6th, with subsequent investigations revealing that the entrance to the office had been left unlocked at all times.

Police were alerted shortly before 9 p.m. on December XXth after the head and limbs of a gender-unknown infant, believed to be under one year of age, were found inside a freezer located in the office of a business in the Koto-bashi district of Sumida Ward.

According to interviews with investigators, it was later confirmed that the entrance to the office had never been locked, raising questions about who may have had access to the premises.

Authorities also determined that aside from the wounds believed to be from the dismemberment, the infant showed no other external injuries.

Video from the scene showed investigators entering the business where the remains were found.

The Metropolitan Police conducted an on-site inspection and an autopsy on December 8th to establish the circumstances surrounding the discovery while questioning individuals connected to the business to determine how the infant’s remains came to be placed inside the freezer.

Source: TBS