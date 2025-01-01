Japan Issues Warning for Potential Large Aftershock

Aomori, Dec 09 (News On Japan) - A powerful earthquake with a seismic intensity of 6+ struck Aomori late on December 8th, prompting the Meteorological Agency to issue a temporary tsunami warning for coastal areas along the Pacific side of the prefecture. While the warning has since been downgraded, the government is urging caution after authorities announced, for the first time, a heightened possibility of another large earthquake occurring off Hokkaido and the Sanriku coast.

At around 11:15 p.m. on December 8th, a magnitude 7.5 quake struck off the eastern coast of Aomori, producing a maximum intensity of 6+ in Hachinohe. Tsunami warnings were issued for central Pacific coastal regions of Hokkaido, Aomori’s Pacific coastline, and parts of Iwate, though these were switched to tsunami advisories as of 6 a.m. on December 9th.

During a joint press conference, the Meteorological Agency and the Cabinet Office announced the launch of the “Hokkaido–Sanriku Offshore Follow-On Earthquake Advisory,” a system created to alert the public when statistical data indicate a higher-than-usual likelihood of another major quake occurring in the same region. It is the first time such an advisory has been issued.

Morikubo Tsukasa, a senior official at the Cabinet Office, said: “Some people may be confused because this is the first announcement, but it does not mean a major earthquake is certain. Statistically, the probability is elevated, and we ask everyone to act calmly.”

Harada Satoshi, director of the Meteorological Agency’s Earthquake and Volcano Observation Division, warned that “in the worst-case scenario, a quake similar to 3.11 could occur. There is no guarantee an event like that will not happen again. Preparedness is essential.”

A total of 182 municipalities from Hokkaido down to Chiba are covered under the advisory. The government is urging residents to take precautionary steps over the next week, such as dressing in a way that allows for immediate evacuation at home, preparing warm clothing, and keeping emergency food supplies and other necessities close at hand.

At the same time, officials cautioned against overreacting, noting that even if the advisory were issued 100 times, a massive earthquake would occur only about once. The government warned against panic buying or spreading misinformation and emphasized that it is not calling for pre-emptive evacuations at this stage.

Source: FNN