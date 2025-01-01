Man Travels to Kanto to Steal School Shoes for Their Smell

TOKYO, Dec 09 (News On Japan) - A 37-year-old man who allegedly broke into a high school in Yachiyo, Chiba was arrested on December 6th after teachers discovered him inside the building holding multiple pairs of school-designated indoor shoes, according to local police.

The suspect, who identified himself as company executive Ryotaro Adachi, was found inside a restroom shortly after midday on December 6th, even though classes were not in session. A teacher noticed that the toilet was inexplicably in use and, finding the situation suspicious, entered the restroom, where Adachi was discovered holding five pairs of indoor shoes.

Two teachers detained Adachi on the spot and turned him over to police officers who arrived shortly afterward.

Adachi told investigators that he had come to the Kanto region specifically to obtain indoor shoes, saying he “wanted to smell them” and explaining that schools in Aichi Prefecture typically use slippers rather than shoe-style indoor footwear. Police say a Shinkansen ticket from the Nagoya area to Tokyo dated the same day was found among his possessions.

While Adachi admitted to smelling the shoes, he partially denied the allegations, claiming that although he entered the school building, his actions did not constitute unlawful entry into a structure.

Source: FNN