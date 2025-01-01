Japan Shifts Toward Cheaper Bread

TOKYO, Dec 10 (News On Japan) - Skyrocketing rice prices are prompting many households to change their breakfast routines, with bread increasingly taking the place of rice as consumers look for more affordable options.

Analysts say the trend has accelerated as rice prices continue to climb while wheat-based products remain relatively stable, widening the sense of price advantage for bread among shoppers.

Interviews on the street reflected this shift. Many respondents said they once preferred rice for breakfast but now choose bread more frequently because it feels cheaper. Others noted that they have gradually moved toward bread or noodles simply because they like them or because preparing rice and miso soup every morning has become less common in their households.

According to data released by the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries on December 5th, the average retail price of rice during the week of November 24th to 30th was 4,335 yen for 5 kilograms. Calculated based on a 100-gram bowl per serving, the cost comes to around 86 yen per meal. By contrast, a standard loaf of six-slice bread averages about 210 yen, or roughly 35 yen per slice, making bread significantly cheaper on a per-meal basis.

Rice consumption in Japan has continued its long-term decline. In 1962, the average person consumed 118 kilograms annually, but consumption has since fallen to less than half that level. From 2015 to 2024, bread consumption slipped 0.6 percent, while rice dropped around 13 percent, leaving bread essentially flat. Household spending reflects a similar pattern: two-person-plus households spent about 27,000 yen on rice last year, compared with 34,500 yen on bread. Rice spending has nearly halved since 2000, although it ticked up slightly last year due to rising prices. Meanwhile, bread spending surpassed rice in 2010 and has climbed steadily since, increasing by roughly 30 percent.

Price trends underline the widening gap. Rice began rising sharply around the summer of last year, with prices now more than doubling. In Tokyo’s 23 wards, a standard 5-kilogram bag cost about 2,600 yen in July last year but reached 5,400 yen by October this year. Bread prices, however, have remained largely unchanged, with a kilogram of loaf bread holding steady at around 530 yen. As rice becomes more expensive and bread stays flat, consumers increasingly perceive bread as the more economical choice.

A popular bakery chain operating nationwide from Hokkaido to Okinawa reports a noticeable increase in bread sales. At a neighborhood shop specializing in freshly baked loaves, production is carried out in-house from dough preparation to baking, with a focus on freshness. The bread features a crisp crust and a soft, springy interior. The third-generation owner, Tamago, who bakes the loaves each morning, said that plain bread accounts for more than half of sales, while rolled or filled varieties make up around 30 percent. Tamago noted that customers who once ate rice for breakfast are switching to bread, and more parents are choosing sandwiches for their children’s lunch boxes.

Source: テレ東BIZ