Japan’s Nationwide Entrance Test Sees 496,237 Applicants After Shift to Online

TOKYO, Dec 10 (News On Japan) - The number of applicants for next January’s nationwide university entrance common test has reached 496,237, the National Center for University Entrance Examinations announced on December 9th, with the figure rising by 1,066 from the previous year as applications moved to a principally online system that allows students to apply directly without going through their schools.

According to the Center, the breakdown shows 420,311 current high-school students, down 5,657 from the previous year, 71,310 graduates, up 6,336, and 4,616 applicants classified as “other,” including those who completed schooling abroad, an increase of 387.

From this year, application procedures have shifted in principle to an online format, requiring each applicant to enter the necessary information on a dedicated website set up by the Center, pay the examination fee, print their own admission slip, and bring it to the test site.

Previously, applications were submitted by postal mail, with many high schools compiling and sending the documents on behalf of students, but the new system allows applicants to register and make corrections individually, easing the verification and administrative burden on teachers.

A total of 813 institutions nationwide — including universities, junior colleges, and vocational schools — will use the Common Test, which is scheduled to take place on January 17th and 18th next year.

Source: TBS

