Shibuya Passes Plan for 2,000-Yen Fine for Littering

TOKYO, Dec 11 (News On Japan) - Shibuya Ward has approved an ordinance that would impose a 2,000-yen fine for littering on public streets, while also penalizing shops that fail to provide trash bins. The measure was passed on December 10th and targets both individuals who discard waste and businesses near major stations that offer takeout services, raising questions about whether the approach will meaningfully reduce trash on the streets.

Under the ordinance, pedestrians who litter will face a 2,000-yen penalty, while shops that are required to provide trash bins but fail to do so could be fined up to 50,000 yen. The obligation applies to businesses near Shibuya, Harajuku, and Ebisu stations that sell items likely to generate waste. The rules concerning trash-bin installation will take effect in April 2026, with fines beginning in June.

Ward data presented in the assembly shows that among businesses where the source of discarded waste could be identified, convenience stores accounted for 62.7 percent and cafés for 12.0 percent. Most convenience stores already provide trash bins. Separately, Shibuya Ward found that roughly 68 percent of eateries have trash bins, excluding vending machines.

At the tapioca tea shop Koufukudou, management said they do not provide a trash bin because waste from other stores is likely to be discarded there, adding that even if they installed one, they are unsure whether customers would sort their trash appropriately. The shop also expressed concern about the additional cost of disposal, noting that waste unrelated to the business would inevitably be mixed in.

As for whether the ward will install its own trash bins in response to the new framework, the ward mayor said in an assembly session that “waste generated from sales should be properly handled by those who sell the products,” and indicated that the ward has no plans to add new public trash bins. Instead, the policy emphasizes requiring each business to install its own. With public trash bins already scarce across Tokyo due to security policies, the issue remains complex.

Anchor Inoue said he has reservations about obliging shops to install bins, arguing that Japan reduced public trash bins for security reasons, which led to more litter, yet the response now seems to place responsibility solely on the private sector. He said that in principle the government or municipalities should take the lead by investing in public infrastructure rather than shifting the burden onto businesses.

Investor Ikezawa added that in many countries, public trash bins are readily available and that people in Japan end up carrying waste around all day. She said she would prefer more public bins and noted that personnel will be needed to enforce the fine system anyway, suggesting that the cost of installing bins could be lower than paying staff to collect penalties.

A comparable ordinance has already been implemented in Yufu City in Oita Prefecture, where littering also carries a 2,000-yen fine and shops may be penalized 50,000 yen for not providing trash bins. A city official said that roadside litter has “almost disappeared” and that the ordinance appears to be effective. Yufu City has installed additional public bins itself and provides local eateries in priority areas with free “Otagai Bako” trash bins, while the businesses handle disposal costs. The city has also added new trash bins in parks.

Inoue noted that Yufu City’s approach differs from Shibuya’s in that the city provides infrastructure first and then encourages businesses to cooperate. Ikezawa added that Yufu City has a tradition of maintaining clean streets as a community, while in Shibuya it remains uncertain whether businesses will willingly take on the responsibility the ward is placing on them.

