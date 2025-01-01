News On Japan
Hundreds Queue at Dawn for 2,000-Yen Leather Wallet at Imperial Palace

TOKYO, Dec 11 (News On Japan) - On the morning of December 9th, the chill in the air surrounded the Imperial Palace as a long line stretched from the Otemon Gate along the moat, with more than 200 people waiting from the early hours in pursuit of what has become known as the “Imperial Palace Wallet.”

The queue exceeded 100 people with ease and extended for roughly 100 meters, drawing mostly women across a wide range of ages. Many had travelled long distances for the coveted item. One visitor from Hiroshima said she came “to buy the Imperial Palace wallet,” adding that she hoped it would bring good fortune and make a meaningful souvenir. At the front of the line, a shopper from Kumamoto said she had been waiting since around 5:10 a.m. because she wanted something new ahead of the New Year.

True to its name, the “Imperial Palace Wallet” is sold exclusively at shops within the palace grounds. Until recently, it was known only to a niche group of visitors, but the product has exploded in popularity since the start of 2025 as posts on social media and word of mouth began to spread. The wallets come in bifold and long styles, made from genuine cow leather, and feature a subtle chrysanthemum crest associated with the Imperial Palace.

Prices start at 5,000 yen for the bifold model, while some long wallets are available for as little as 2,000 yen. Shoppers who managed to secure one praised the design and value, with comments such as “I bought a clasp-frame wallet—pink and thin,” and “I came for the silver one. It’s so cheap!”

The appeal, they say, lies in the rich color variations and the ability to purchase a high-quality leather product at a surprisingly affordable price. According to the Kikuyō Culture Association, which handles sales, the wallets can be offered at low cost because the organization employs retired staff from the Imperial Household Agency, reducing labor expenses, and orders directly from factories without seeking profit.

December 9th marked the first sale since late November, and despite restrictions limiting purchases to one item per person per type due to limited stock, several models still sold out. Visitors expressed both excitement and disappointment. “I really wanted the clasp-frame wallet, but it sold out quickly,” said one visitor. Another, who arrived before 8 a.m., said, “I couldn’t buy one, unfortunately. I’ll try again.”

Created with the intention of offering a lasting memento for people visiting the Imperial Palace, the wallet’s surge in popularity shows no sign of slowing.

Source: FNN

