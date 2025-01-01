Kitagawa and Sakaguchi Receive Nobel Medals

News On Japan
OSLO, Dec 11 (News On Japan) - The Nobel Prize award ceremony was held on the evening of December 10th, or early on December 11th in Japan, at the Stockholm Concert Hall, where King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden presented the highest honors — the medal and certificate — to Osaka University specially appointed professor Shimon Sakaguchi, 74, the recipient of this year’s Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine, and Kyoto University distinguished professor Susumu Kitagawa, 74, who won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry.

Sakaguchi and Kitagawa attended the ceremony in formal tailcoats, and as they received their medals and certificates and exchanged handshakes, a bright fanfare echoed through the hall, with more than 1,500 people in attendance, including family members and research collaborators.

China Renews Call for Citizens to Avoid Travel to Japan Citing Recent Earthquakes

China’s Foreign Ministry issued a renewed advisory on December 11th urging Chinese nationals to avoid non-essential travel to Japan, reiterating a call made nearly one month ago but this time citing a series of earthquakes observed off the eastern coast of Honshu as the reason for heightened caution.

Forbes Ranks Prime Minister Takaichi as the World’s Third Most Powerful Woman

America’s business magazine Forbes announced on December 10th that Prime Minister Takaichi has been ranked third on its list of the “World’s Most Powerful Women,” placing the Japanese leader near the top of a global ranking of 100 figures across politics, business, and culture, and marking a prominent acknowledgment of Japan’s first female prime minister.

Shibuya Passes Plan for 2,000-Yen Fine for Littering

Shibuya Ward has approved an ordinance that would impose a 2,000-yen fine for littering on public streets, while also penalizing shops that fail to provide trash bins. The measure was passed on December 10th and targets both individuals who discard waste and businesses near major stations that offer takeout services, raising questions about whether the approach will meaningfully reduce trash on the streets.

Six-Time Women's Shogi Champ Challenges Maternity Restrictions

Shogi player Kana Fukuma, who currently holds six women’s titles, revealed on December 10th that she has submitted a formal request calling for revisions to the Japan Shogi Association’s rule that prevents players from competing in title matches during a set period before and after childbirth.

Nobel-Winning MOF Captures Gas, Imagination

A new material known as metal-organic frameworks, or MOF, developed by Kyoto University’s special professor Susumu Kitagawa, 74, has been thrust into the global spotlight after Kitagawa was selected for this year’s Nobel Prize in Chemistry, drawing renewed attention to its potential applications across industry.

How Parasitic Ants Seize Colonies by Forcing Workers to Kill the Queen

A report in an academic paper by ant experts describes how worker ants that normally protect their mother, maintain the nest and raise larvae can, at a certain moment, suddenly turn on the queen who gave birth to them, tearing her apart and ultimately killing her.

Osaka Tests Shinkansen Backup Hub

The three JR companies operating the Tokaido, Sanyo, and Kyushu Shinkansen demonstrated on December 6th how they would switch train control to a secondary command center in Osaka if a major earthquake or other large-scale disaster rendered the main command facility in Tokyo unusable.

Residents Reject Money Offered to Secure Support for Solar Project

A large-scale solar project planned near the Kushiro Wetland in Hokkaido is facing renewed backlash after the developer offered local residents what it described as a “beautification cooperation payment,” prompting accusations that the company is trying to buy consent for the construction.

Tokyo Quake Scenario Projects Up to 18,000 Deaths

The Japanese government is preparing to release a new damage projection for a major earthquake striking directly beneath the Tokyo metropolitan area by the end of the year, and interviews with officials familiar with the assessment indicate that in the worst-case scenario the death toll could reach 18,000, while economic losses are estimated at 83 trillion yen.

