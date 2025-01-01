Kitagawa and Sakaguchi Receive Nobel Medals

OSLO, Dec 11 (News On Japan) - The Nobel Prize award ceremony was held on the evening of December 10th, or early on December 11th in Japan, at the Stockholm Concert Hall, where King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden presented the highest honors — the medal and certificate — to Osaka University specially appointed professor Shimon Sakaguchi, 74, the recipient of this year’s Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine, and Kyoto University distinguished professor Susumu Kitagawa, 74, who won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry.

Sakaguchi and Kitagawa attended the ceremony in formal tailcoats, and as they received their medals and certificates and exchanged handshakes, a bright fanfare echoed through the hall, with more than 1,500 people in attendance, including family members and research collaborators.

Source: Kyodo