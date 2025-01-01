World’s First Commercial Autonomous Passenger Ship

Okayama, Dec 11 (News On Japan) - A regular passenger ferry connecting Okayama City and Shodoshima is set to begin commercial operations using autonomous navigation technology within the current fiscal year, according to an announcement on December 10th by the Nippon Foundation, which confirmed that the vessel Orinpia Dream Seto has been certified by the national government as the world’s first regular passenger ship approved for commercial autonomous operation, a milestone expected to ease the industry’s chronic crew shortages.

During a public demonstration, the ferry showed its ability to operate fully autonomously under specific conditions, detecting vessels ahead with onboard sensors and determining its own route. The Nippon Foundation said the certification allows the ship to operate autonomously as part of scheduled services, marking a significant step toward wider adoption of labor-saving technologies in the maritime sector.

Source: テレ東BIZ