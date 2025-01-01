Akita Train Derails And Overturns, Injuring Driver

News On Japan
AKITA, Dec 12 (News On Japan) - A train running on the Akita Nairiku Jukan Railway derailed and overturned near Kayakusa Station in Kitaakita City on the morning of December 12th, with the incident reported to police and fire authorities shortly before 6:50 a.m.

According to police and firefighters, a call was placed around 6:50 a.m. stating that a train operated by the Akita Nairiku Jukan Railway had derailed and overturned. The accident occurred close to Kayakusa Station in Kitaakita City.

There were no passengers on board, and firefighters rescued the train's operator, a man in his 50s, who had been trapped inside the vehicle. He was transported to a hospital in the city, and authorities say he was able to speak at the time and that his injuries are not life-threatening.

Police are investigating the cause of the accident.

Source: TBS

