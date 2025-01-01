Japan's Regional Hot Springs Are Winning Travelers Back

TOKYO, Dec 12 (News On Japan) - A nationwide survey of popular hot spring destinations released on December 10th shows Oita Prefecture rapidly climbing in traveler preference, underscoring shifting tourism trends as visitors seek both tradition and new experiences. The annual rankings, based on votes from travel site members, again placed Kusatsu in Gunma at the top for the third consecutive year, while Beppu rose from fifth to second and Yufuin made a notable leap to fifth from eleventh.

Hakone in Kanagawa ranked third and Dogo in Ehime placed fourth, but the standout development was the strong performance of Oita’s hot springs. According to representatives from Jalan, which conducted the survey, Beppu has attracted younger visitors by pairing its long-established hot spring culture with new attractions such as wall-art installations and social-media-friendly scenic spots, creating a blend of “classic hot spring town plus photogenic appeal.” Yufuin has seen rising interest among senior travelers, supported by the popularity of the sightseeing train Yufuin no Mori, which links Fukuoka, Yufuin, and Beppu and has led to an increase in hot spring itineraries built around rail travel. Special commentator Hoshi Hiroshi noted that although Oita once felt geographically distant, the region has adapted successfully to the demands of the social media era.

Scenic outdoor baths are also drawing renewed attention as colder, clearer air improves visibility. Hot spring writer Takahashi Kazuki, who has visited an estimated 4,000 hot springs nationwide, said the current season is ideal for enjoying landscape views from open-air baths. In the 2025 Hot Spring General Election, which collected more than 50,000 votes, Yuhigaura Onsen in Kyoto placed third in the scenic category for its reputation as a “beauty bath” and its sweeping sunset views over the Sea of Japan. Second place went to Satsuma-no-Yu at Shiroyama Hotel Kagoshima, where early morning bathers can witness “Diamond Sakurajima,” the moment when the sun rises directly above the peak of the volcano. The top spot for the second consecutive year went to Kinoe Onsen on Osakikamijima in Hiroshima Prefecture, a remote hot spring accessible only by boat and valued for its expansive views across the Seto Inland Sea.

Travel planners are increasingly highlighting bath orientation as a key factor in maximizing the experience, with west-facing baths offering ideal conditions at sunset and east-facing baths best viewed at sunrise. Once accommodation is selected, checking the direction of the open-air bath allows travelers to time their visit for the most striking scenery.

Long-established hot springs are also seeing renewed interest as cultural heritage sites. In Tochigi’s Nasu Onsenkyo, Shikanoyu ranked fourth in the leisure and town-stroll category and is known for its 1,300-year history, wooden bathhouse reminiscent of traditional healing lodges, and affordable entry fees of 500 yen for adults and 300 yen for children. The bathhouse features six tubs at different temperatures, and a narrow adjoining tub is reserved for kaburiyu, a traditional practice in which bathers pour hot water over their heads with a ladle—traditionally 200 times for adults and 100 times for children—to prevent dizziness before entering high-temperature baths. Takahashi said the custom persists because Shikanoyu’s waters are particularly hot, and many local residents bring their own ladles.

In scenic categories, two remote hot springs continue to attract strong attention. Manza Onsen in Gunma, situated at an elevation of 1,800 meters, is considered one of the highest year-round hot spring resorts in Japan and is often described as “the hot spring village closest to the stars.” In Tokushima, the Oboke-Iya Onsenkyo, ranked fifth in the scenic division, is located deep in the mountains in a region known as one of Japan’s three great hidden valleys. Visitors travel roughly two and a half hours by car from Tokushima Airport before transferring to a cable car that descends through winter landscapes resembling an ink-wash painting, creating a journey in which the approach becomes part of the experience.

Source: TBS