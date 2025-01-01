News On Japan
Japan's Regional Hot Springs Are Winning Travelers Back

TOKYO, Dec 12 (News On Japan) - A nationwide survey of popular hot spring destinations released on December 10th shows Oita Prefecture rapidly climbing in traveler preference, underscoring shifting tourism trends as visitors seek both tradition and new experiences. The annual rankings, based on votes from travel site members, again placed Kusatsu in Gunma at the top for the third consecutive year, while Beppu rose from fifth to second and Yufuin made a notable leap to fifth from eleventh.

Hakone in Kanagawa ranked third and Dogo in Ehime placed fourth, but the standout development was the strong performance of Oita’s hot springs. According to representatives from Jalan, which conducted the survey, Beppu has attracted younger visitors by pairing its long-established hot spring culture with new attractions such as wall-art installations and social-media-friendly scenic spots, creating a blend of “classic hot spring town plus photogenic appeal.” Yufuin has seen rising interest among senior travelers, supported by the popularity of the sightseeing train Yufuin no Mori, which links Fukuoka, Yufuin, and Beppu and has led to an increase in hot spring itineraries built around rail travel. Special commentator Hoshi Hiroshi noted that although Oita once felt geographically distant, the region has adapted successfully to the demands of the social media era.

Scenic outdoor baths are also drawing renewed attention as colder, clearer air improves visibility. Hot spring writer Takahashi Kazuki, who has visited an estimated 4,000 hot springs nationwide, said the current season is ideal for enjoying landscape views from open-air baths. In the 2025 Hot Spring General Election, which collected more than 50,000 votes, Yuhigaura Onsen in Kyoto placed third in the scenic category for its reputation as a “beauty bath” and its sweeping sunset views over the Sea of Japan. Second place went to Satsuma-no-Yu at Shiroyama Hotel Kagoshima, where early morning bathers can witness “Diamond Sakurajima,” the moment when the sun rises directly above the peak of the volcano. The top spot for the second consecutive year went to Kinoe Onsen on Osakikamijima in Hiroshima Prefecture, a remote hot spring accessible only by boat and valued for its expansive views across the Seto Inland Sea.

Travel planners are increasingly highlighting bath orientation as a key factor in maximizing the experience, with west-facing baths offering ideal conditions at sunset and east-facing baths best viewed at sunrise. Once accommodation is selected, checking the direction of the open-air bath allows travelers to time their visit for the most striking scenery.

Long-established hot springs are also seeing renewed interest as cultural heritage sites. In Tochigi’s Nasu Onsenkyo, Shikanoyu ranked fourth in the leisure and town-stroll category and is known for its 1,300-year history, wooden bathhouse reminiscent of traditional healing lodges, and affordable entry fees of 500 yen for adults and 300 yen for children. The bathhouse features six tubs at different temperatures, and a narrow adjoining tub is reserved for kaburiyu, a traditional practice in which bathers pour hot water over their heads with a ladle—traditionally 200 times for adults and 100 times for children—to prevent dizziness before entering high-temperature baths. Takahashi said the custom persists because Shikanoyu’s waters are particularly hot, and many local residents bring their own ladles.

In scenic categories, two remote hot springs continue to attract strong attention. Manza Onsen in Gunma, situated at an elevation of 1,800 meters, is considered one of the highest year-round hot spring resorts in Japan and is often described as “the hot spring village closest to the stars.” In Tokushima, the Oboke-Iya Onsenkyo, ranked fifth in the scenic division, is located deep in the mountains in a region known as one of Japan’s three great hidden valleys. Visitors travel roughly two and a half hours by car from Tokushima Airport before transferring to a cable car that descends through winter landscapes resembling an ink-wash painting, creating a journey in which the approach becomes part of the experience.

Source: TBS

World’s First Commercial Autonomous Passenger Ship

A regular passenger ferry connecting Okayama City and Shodoshima is set to begin commercial operations using autonomous navigation technology within the current fiscal year, according to an announcement on December 10th by the Nippon Foundation, which confirmed that the vessel Orinpia Dream Seto has been certified by the national government as the world’s first regular passenger ship approved for commercial autonomous operation, a milestone expected to ease the industry’s chronic crew shortages.

Hundreds Queue at Dawn for 2,000-Yen Leather Wallet at Imperial Palace

On the morning of December 9th, the chill in the air surrounded the Imperial Palace as a long line stretched from the Otemon Gate along the moat, with more than 200 people waiting from the early hours in pursuit of what has become known as the “Imperial Palace Wallet.”

Fukuoka Weighs Extending Subway to Airport’s International Terminal

Fukuoka Mayor Takashima said during a press conference held on December 9th that the city will begin studying a subway extension to the international terminal at Fukuoka Airport as part of broader efforts to address transport challenges across the city.

Japan Issues Warning for Potential Large Aftershock

A powerful earthquake with a seismic intensity of 6+ struck Aomori late on December 8th, prompting the Meteorological Agency to issue a temporary tsunami warning for coastal areas along the Pacific side of the prefecture. While the warning has since been downgraded, the government is urging caution after authorities announced, for the first time, a heightened possibility of another large earthquake occurring off Hokkaido and the Sanriku coast.

Japan Adjusts Plan to Raise Departure Tax to 3,000 yen

A plan to sharply raise Japan’s departure tax is taking shape as the government and ruling coalition have begun coordinating a proposal to lift the current 1,000 yen levy to a flat 3,000 yen per person in next fiscal year’s tax reform, adding new momentum to calls for expanded funding to deal with overtourism across the country.