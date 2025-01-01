News On Japan
Another Strong Offshore Quake Struck Northern Japan

Aomori, Dec 12 (News On Japan) - A magnitude 6.7 earthquake struck off the eastern coast of Aomori on December 12th at around 11:44 a.m., triggering tsunami advisories across Hokkaido, Aomori, Iwate, and Miyagi as authorities warned that waves of up to one meter could reach coastal areas.

The latest tremor has raised renewed questions about whether the region is experiencing ordinary aftershocks from the larger magnitude 7.5 quake recorded on December 8th or facing the possibility of a more severe “subsequent earthquake,” a scenario the Meteorological Agency continues to monitor closely.

Weathernews analyst Yamaguchi explained that the December 12th quake is most likely an aftershock of the earlier M7.5 event, noting that it occurred within the same rupture zone where the crust initially failed. Yamaguchi added that the relatively shallow depth of the epicenter made the conditions favorable for tsunami generation, prompting swift advisories for northern Japan’s Pacific coastline.

Officials and experts continue to distinguish between routine aftershocks and the potential for an M8-class “subsequent earthquake,” which the government has highlighted as a risk along the Hokkaido–Sanriku offshore region. While the latest seismic activity does not correspond to that feared scenario, authorities stress that the public should remain alert to further tremors and the possibility of additional tsunami warnings as seismic activity continues.

Source: ウェザーニュース

