Geiko and Maiko Begin Year-End Ritual

KYOTO, Dec 14 (News On Japan) - In Kyoto’s Gion district, the annual ritual known as Kotohajime, when preparations for the New Year formally begin, took place on December 13th as geiko and maiko visited their teachers to offer thanks for the past year and convey greetings for the year ahead.

In Gion’s hanamachi, it is customary on the day of Kotohajime for geiko and maiko to go from one artistic mentor to another, expressing appreciation for the year’s training while extending their New Year greetings.

As the young performers arrived and said “Omedetou gozaimasu,” Inoue, the head of the Inoue school of Kyomai, offered each visitor words of encouragement and handed them a celebratory envelope. One maiko said, “Next year we expect many new maiko to join, so I hope to become the kind of maiko who can guide and support them.”

The hanamachi was filled with an early sense of New Year celebration as the traditional visits brought a festive atmosphere to the streets.

