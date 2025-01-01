Graffiti Found on One of Japan’s Three Famous Bridges

KYOTO, Dec 14 (News On Japan) - A series of graffiti markings discovered along the shores of Lake Biwa has drawn sharp criticism from local residents after damage was found on a site long regarded as one of Japan’s Three Famous Bridges, adding to a growing number of defacements occurring at renowned destinations across the country.

Vandalism at tourist hotspots has shown no sign of easing. In November, more than 350 bamboo stalks in Kyoto’s Arashiyama district were found etched with names and markings, forcing authorities to cut down part of the damaged bamboo grove, which is one of the area’s signature attractions.

Further cases have surfaced at cultural properties. At a temple designated as a national treasure, graffiti was discovered on two separate occasions. While the markings were eventually removed, the temple said it cannot immediately undertake repairs on its own judgment, as restoration procedures for national treasures require strict review and authorization, creating an additional layer of difficulty for caretakers.

Residents near Lake Biwa expressed anger over the latest incident, noting that repairs will have to be carried out by prefectural staff, who must devote significant time and resources to the painstaking work. One resident said the damage amounts to “a waste of tax money,” underscoring the frustration felt in communities where vandalism continues to threaten heritage sites.

As graffiti at major landmarks becomes more frequent, local governments and property custodians face the challenge of restoring damaged areas while introducing measures to prevent further incidents, highlighting the seriousness of behavior that cannot be dismissed as mere mischief.

