JAL and ANA End Calendar Giveaways

TOKYO, Dec 14 (News On Japan) - As the end of the year approaches, companies across Japan are scaling back on traditional calendar giveaways, with major airlines such as JAL and ANA joining a growing list of firms ending long-standing distribution programs even as demand among some consumers remains strong.

An image posted by an ANA customer on December 9th showed a notice announcing the end of the free calendar that had long been offered to card members. Other companies, including JAL, automaker Daihatsu, and several banks, have also confirmed they will discontinue calendar distribution after the 2025 or 2026 editions, citing environmental considerations and efforts to reduce costs.

Many consumers say calendars have simply become less central to daily life. A man in his 40s said he hardly sees paper calendars at home because his household is mostly paperless. A woman in her 60s noted that distribution has noticeably declined as companies scale back.

Calendar manufacturers are feeling the impact. When asked about sales trends, Todan President Kuniotake Tsuyoguchi said sales volumes have been shrinking steadily: they have been declining by 2% to 3% each year from a peak of roughly 10 million copies. With numbers falling by several percentage points annually, he said future prospects are easy to imagine.

Higher production costs have also played a part, prompting Todan to raise prices for four consecutive years. To manage costs, the company has introduced design changes such as calendars that show three months per page, reducing the total number of sheets from the typical 12 to five. While snacks can simply reduce quantity from 12 pieces to 10, Tsuyoguchi said calendars cannot skip months, making layout adjustments essential.

Even so, many consumers remain committed to paper calendars. A man in his 40s said he has already purchased one for next year. A woman in her 20s said her family writes their schedules on a large wall calendar at home to share plans.

To meet such demand, some organizations are continuing distribution. The Kawasaki City Fire Department in Kanagawa Prefecture has kept producing its calendar, which typically runs out quickly each year. The department says the calendars help convey fire-prevention messages such as reminders to exercise caution during dry weather.

Electronics retailer Bic Camera, which has handed out free calendars for more than 20 years, saw many shoppers pick one up on December 11th. Customers praised the convenience of the railway map printed inside and the quality of the paper, with some saying they return every year because they can take the calendars for free. Despite ongoing cost pressures, Bic Camera says it plans to continue the program, hoping the calendars will encourage customers to visit stores.

Source: FNN