Aiko Attends Chiba University Nursing Faculty’s 50th Anniversary Ceremony

TOKYO, Dec 14 (News On Japan) - Aiko, the daughter of the Emperor and Empress, attended the 50th anniversary ceremony for the Faculty of Nursing at Chiba University on December 14th, where she delivered an address that emphasized her longstanding respect for the profession.

Aiko took the stage at the university’s commemorative event held on the afternoon of December 14th and said she has admired nurses since childhood, noting that she has often observed their precise judgment, adaptability, and ability to respond to patients’ needs with empathy. She said she has long been moved by their dedication, adding, "I have encountered the accurate judgment and flexible response of nurses, who consider the intentions of those they care for, and I have felt the greatness of their approach as they support the physical and emotional well-being of others."

Aiko, who works at the Japanese Red Cross Society, also referred to her visit to the Noto Peninsula earthquake-affected areas in May, explaining that she was deeply impressed by how professionals across medical, nursing, and welfare fields cooperated to support survivors, saying their efforts left a lasting impression on her.

Chiba University is the only national university in Japan with a dedicated Faculty of Nursing, and Aiko closed her address by expressing respect for the institution’s initiatives and offering her hopes for the continued success of its students.

Source: TBS

