Police on Alert as Yamaguchi-gumi Leadership Assembles

SHIZUOKA, Dec 14 (News On Japan) - Yamaguchi-gumi, Japan’s largest crime syndicate and a designated organized crime group under special anti-conflict measures in Hyogo Prefecture and other regions, convened a meeting in Shizuoka City’s Shimizu Ward on December 13th.

According to investigative sources, the group is believed to have held its traditional year-opening ritual, known as the kotohajime ceremony, at the Shimizu Ikka office, a local affiliate in the ward, where direct-line bosses gathered ahead of the New Year.

At the office, top leaders including Shinoda Kenichi, known as Tsukasa Shinobu, and Wakagashira Takeuchi Teruaki were seen entering the building, and police from within and outside the prefecture monitored the arrivals to confirm the lineup of senior figures.

Since restrictions were placed on the use of the group’s headquarters facilities in Kobe following its split with Kobe Yamaguchi-gumi and the ensuing conflict, Yamaguchi-gumi had been using an office in Hamamatsu City as the venue for this annual gathering around this time of year.

Source: FNN