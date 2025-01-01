News On Japan
Society

Police on Alert as Yamaguchi-gumi Leadership Assembles

SHIZUOKA, Dec 14 (News On Japan) - Yamaguchi-gumi, Japan’s largest crime syndicate and a designated organized crime group under special anti-conflict measures in Hyogo Prefecture and other regions, convened a meeting in Shizuoka City’s Shimizu Ward on December 13th.

According to investigative sources, the group is believed to have held its traditional year-opening ritual, known as the kotohajime ceremony, at the Shimizu Ikka office, a local affiliate in the ward, where direct-line bosses gathered ahead of the New Year.

At the office, top leaders including Shinoda Kenichi, known as Tsukasa Shinobu, and Wakagashira Takeuchi Teruaki were seen entering the building, and police from within and outside the prefecture monitored the arrivals to confirm the lineup of senior figures.

Since restrictions were placed on the use of the group’s headquarters facilities in Kobe following its split with Kobe Yamaguchi-gumi and the ensuing conflict, Yamaguchi-gumi had been using an office in Hamamatsu City as the venue for this annual gathering around this time of year.

Source: FNN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Northern Japan Braces for Severe Weather

Hokkaido began seeing snowfall along the Pacific side on December 14th as a developing low-pressure system approached the region, with forecasters warning that conditions are expected to deteriorate further from tonight into December 15th, bringing heavy snow, blizzard conditions, and dangerous winds.

Otsu Festival Parade Gets UNESCO Approval

Otsu’s centuries-old festival tradition has been approved for inscription on UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list, marking a significant recognition of the cultural and communal value of the Otsu Festival’s Hikiyama parade.

Bear Chosen as Kanji of the Year

The Kanji of the Year for 2025 was announced at Kiyomizu Temple in Kyoto on December 12th, with the Japan Kanji Aptitude Testing Foundation selecting the character for bear for the first time after nationwide sightings, record-high damage and injuries.

Akita Train Derails And Overturns, Injuring Driver

A train running on the Akita Nairiku Jukan Railway derailed and overturned near Kayakusa Station in Kitaakita City on the morning of December 12th, with the incident reported to police and fire authorities shortly before 6:50 a.m.

Kitagawa and Sakaguchi Receive Nobel Medals

The Nobel Prize award ceremony was held on the evening of December 10th, or early on December 11th in Japan, at the Stockholm Concert Hall, where King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden presented the highest honors — the medal and certificate — to Osaka University specially appointed professor Shimon Sakaguchi, 74, the recipient of this year’s Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine, and Kyoto University distinguished professor Susumu Kitagawa, 74, who won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Society NEWS

Osaka's Korea Town Transformed by Vietnamese and Nepalese Communities

Ikuno Ward in Osaka, long known as a community shaped by Korean residents, is undergoing a significant transformation as the number of foreign nationals rises and the origins of its population diversify across roughly 80 countries. Nearly one in five of the ward’s 130,000 residents now hold foreign nationality, with recent growth driven in particular by arrivals from Vietnam and Nepal.

Police on Alert as Yamaguchi-gumi Leadership Assembles

Yamaguchi-gumi, Japan’s largest crime syndicate and a designated organized crime group under special anti-conflict measures in Hyogo Prefecture and other regions, convened a meeting in Shizuoka City’s Shimizu Ward on December 13th.

Geiko and Maiko Begin Year-End Ritual

In Kyoto’s Gion district, the annual ritual known as Kotohajime, when preparations for the New Year formally begin, took place on December 13th as geiko and maiko visited their teachers to offer thanks for the past year and convey greetings for the year ahead.

Mother Reports Sister Stabbing Younger Sibling

A 24-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after allegedly stabbing her younger sister in the back with a kitchen knife at their home in Kisarazu on the night of December 13th.

Graffiti Found on One of Japan’s Three Famous Bridges

A series of graffiti markings discovered along the shores of Lake Biwa has drawn sharp criticism from local residents after damage was found on a site long regarded as one of Japan’s Three Famous Bridges, adding to a growing number of defacements occurring at renowned destinations across the country.

Akita Train Derails And Overturns, Injuring Driver

A train running on the Akita Nairiku Jukan Railway derailed and overturned near Kayakusa Station in Kitaakita City on the morning of December 12th, with the incident reported to police and fire authorities shortly before 6:50 a.m.

Kitagawa and Sakaguchi Receive Nobel Medals

The Nobel Prize award ceremony was held on the evening of December 10th, or early on December 11th in Japan, at the Stockholm Concert Hall, where King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden presented the highest honors — the medal and certificate — to Osaka University specially appointed professor Shimon Sakaguchi, 74, the recipient of this year’s Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine, and Kyoto University distinguished professor Susumu Kitagawa, 74, who won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry.

Shrine Workers Commence Cleanup After Strong Aomori Quake

A strong earthquake that registered an intensity of 6-plus on the Japanese seismic scale struck Hachinohe in Aomori Prefecture, and as daily routines slowly resumed on December 10th with schools reopening, workers and local representatives at Chōjazan Shinto Shrine spent the morning dealing with extensive damage, including fallen stone lanterns, as they worked urgently to clear debris and restore the grounds.