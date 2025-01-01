Long Lines at Ueno Zoo as Visitors Rush to See Panda

TOKYO, Dec 17 (News On Japan) - Ueno Zoo’s panda will be returned to China in late January, according to an announcement made by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government on December 15th, prompting long lines at the zoo on the morning of December 16th as visitors gathered to catch a final glimpse and shared their sadness over the approaching farewell.

One visitor said they faced a wait of 180 minutes and wondered whether they would be able to see the panda at all, adding that they planned to enjoy the atmosphere and walk around other parts of the zoo. When told that the planned return had been moved forward from February to January, another visitor said they rushed to the zoo because they feared this might be their first and last chance, calling it an opportunity they could not miss. From December 23rd, viewings will shift to an advance online reservation system, and the final day to see the panda is expected to be January 25th.

Source: テレ東BIZ