News On Japan
Education

Four-Character Idiom of the Year Reflects Rice Shortages

TOKYO, Dec 18 (News On Japan) - The grand prize has been announced in the annual Creative Four-Character Idiom Awards, which capture the social mood of the year through newly coined expressions, with the winning works unveiled this year through a dynamic calligraphy performance by high school students.

Now in its 36th year, the contest attracted about 24,000 entries from across Japan, with selected works written live on stage by members of the calligraphy performance club at Ueno Gakuin High School. The event drew additional attention when Myakumyaku, the official mascot of the Osaka World Expo, appeared at the venue, joining the students in a performance set to the Expo’s theme song and energizing the audience.

The top prize went to “Kome Funto,” a playful twist on the phrase “Kogun Funto,” meaning a lone struggle, rewritten with the character for old rice. The winning idiom reflects social conditions in 2025, including headlines surrounding rice shortages and the release of government stockpiled rice.

Organizers explained that rice became a major topic of public concern during the year, and the idiom was chosen to capture how staple foods once again played a central role in daily life and national discussion.

Among the other award-winning entries was “Myaku Ten Manten,” a pun combining Myakumyaku with the phrase meaning a perfect score, highlighting the influence of the Expo on the year’s atmosphere. In total, nine works received awards.

One participant said they were surprised at first that the winning idiom was not directly tied to the Expo, but added that the rice issue had become such a major news story that the selection felt fitting and memorable.

Source: Television OSAKA NEWS

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Experts Warn Hokkaido Kelp May Vanish

With just over two weeks remaining in 2025, preparations are in full swing for osechi, the elaborately prepared New Year’s dishes that line Japanese dining tables each year, but few may realize that one of osechi’s most essential ingredients is now facing an unprecedented crisis. Experts are issuing stark warnings that, at a realistic level, kelp could disappear from Hokkaido by the end of this century, raising concerns that extend far beyond holiday cuisine and into the very foundations of Japanese food culture.

Tokyo Surpasses New York to Become the World’s Second-Ranked City

Tokyo has climbed to second place in the Global Power City Index, overtaking New York for the first time and ending a nine-year run in third place, according to the latest ranking released on December 17th. The index evaluates 48 major cities worldwide across six fields, including economy, cultural interaction, accessibility and livability, using a total of 72 indicators. Tokyo posted sharp gains in areas such as the number of foreign visitors and the richness of its nightlife under the cultural interaction category, while ranking first globally for the sheer number of restaurants in the livability category.

Sixteen Japanese Detained in Southern Cambodia

Japanese nationals were detained by local authorities on December 11th in a facility believed to be a hub for special fraud schemes in the southern Cambodian city of Sihanoukville, according to information conveyed to the Japanese embassy in Phnom Penh.

Japan's Ski Resorts Open with Fresh Snow

Ski areas across Japan are gradually opening for the winter season as fresh snow settles along mountain regions, with JR SKISKI releasing its weekly outlook that highlights changing weather patterns and early-season conditions. Snow was already falling in mountainous areas at the start of the week, and while the weather is expected to shift periodically in the days ahead, many resorts are reporting enough new snow for visitors to enjoy their first runs of the season.

2 Dead in Tokyo Private Sauna Blaze

A fire broke out inside a private sauna facility in Tokyo’s Akasaka district, leaving a man and a woman in their 30s—believed to be customers—dead as investigators began examining how the blaze started and why the pair were unable to escape.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Education NEWS

Four-Character Idiom of the Year Reflects Rice Shortages

The grand prize has been announced in the annual Creative Four-Character Idiom Awards, which capture the social mood of the year through newly coined expressions, with the winning works unveiled this year through a dynamic calligraphy performance by high school students.

Inside the Training of JICA’s Overseas Cooperation Volunteers

In mid-November, Their Majesties attended a ceremony marking the 60th anniversary of Japan’s Overseas Cooperation Volunteers, a program that has sent some 58,000 participants to 99 developing countries since its launch in 1965 to support economic and social development. The first assignments were in Laos, then part of Southeast Asia’s emerging development frontier, where five volunteers were selected for dispatch.

Aiko Attends Chiba University Nursing Faculty’s 50th Anniversary Ceremony

Aiko, the daughter of the Emperor and Empress, attended the 50th anniversary ceremony for the Faculty of Nursing at Chiba University on December 14th, where she delivered an address that emphasized her longstanding respect for the profession.

Will Japan Face a Shortage of Dentists in the Future?

Japan’s cities appear filled with dental clinics, yet experts warn that their numbers may soon decline, raising concerns that the country could eventually face a shortage. Tooth decay has decreased in recent years while periodontal disease has become more common, and as these trends reshape the market, the operating environment for dental practices is deteriorating.

7 Essential Workplace Safety Tips Every Business Must Follow

Creating a safe work environment isn’t just a regulatory requirement—it's a long-term investment in your people, your reputation, and your operational efficiency.

Japan’s Nationwide Entrance Test Sees 496,237 Applicants After Shift to Online

The number of applicants for next January’s nationwide university entrance common test has reached 496,237, the National Center for University Entrance Examinations announced on December 9th, with the figure rising by 1,066 from the previous year as applications moved to a principally online system that allows students to apply directly without going through their schools.

Kyoto School Apologizes After Students Filmed Shoplifting During Bali Study Trip

A Kyoto school has apologized after confirming that a group of its students appeared in a widely circulated social media video showing boys speaking Japanese and placing clothing items into their bags at what is believed to be a shop in Bali, Indonesia, during a study trip on December 4th.

Volcano Museum Struggles to Survive

A volcano education center at the base of Showa-Shinzan is facing an existential threat as aging facilities and deteriorating materials put decades of invaluable records at risk.