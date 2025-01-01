News On Japan
Cash-Strapped Shizuoka Prefecture Sells Governor’s Residence

SHIZUOKA, Dec 18 (News On Japan) - Shizuoka Prefecture announced that it held a public auction on December 16 for the governor’s official residence in Aoi Ward, Shizuoka City, with housing manufacturer Sekisui Heim Tokai winning the bid at 710.35 million yen.

Governor Yasutomo Suzuki decided to sell the official residence, located in Ando 2-chome in Aoi Ward, as part of administrative and fiscal reforms amid severe financial constraints, and the property was put up for auction in November with an estimated price of around 314.15 million yen.

According to the prefecture, 16 companies took part in the bidding, and Sekisui Heim Tokai, a housing manufacturer based in Hamamatsu, secured the property at a price more than double the estimated value.

The prefecture and Sekisui Heim Tokai are expected to sign the sales contract in late December, with registration scheduled to be completed by mid-February 2026.

The governor’s residence is situated in a quiet residential neighborhood and was built in 1988. The site covers approximately 1,430 square meters, and the single-story wooden building has a total floor area of about 330 square meters.

Source: SBSnews6

