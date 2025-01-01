News On Japan
Human Organs Found Dumped at Osaka Market

OSAKA, Dec 19 (News On Japan) - Objects resembling human internal organs were found discarded in large numbers of bottles at a garbage collection area inside Osaka City’s Central Wholesale Market in Fukushima Ward in September, raising suspicions that the materials may be improperly disposed medical waste, according to police.

The discovery was made at a trash disposal site within the city-run wholesale market, which is typically bustling with activity from before dawn through the morning as auctions are held and workers and buyers move through the complex, while the surrounding seafood section is filled with the smell of fish.

Police said that on September 18, a market cleaner noticed dozens of bottles of various shapes that had been thrown away at the garbage site. Writing resembling personal names was found on the bottle lids, and the contents appeared to be human organ-like material.

Based on the condition of the bottles and their contents, investigators believe the items may be medical waste originating from hospitals or similar facilities. Police are examining the case as a possible violation of the Waste Management and Public Cleansing Act and are investigating how and why the materials were dumped.

Anchor Nakatani Shinobu asked whether the garbage area where the items were found was accessible to the public. Reporter Matono Fumikane responded that the market is open to anyone 24 hours a day, noting that the Central Wholesale Market covers an area equivalent to about 4.5 Koshien Stadiums and that the garbage site is located near one of the entrances. He added that the reason the materials were discarded at that location remains unclear.

However, because the number of people in the market decreases significantly from evening into nighttime hours, police believe it is highly likely that someone dumped the bottles during that period and are continuing their investigation.

Source: YOMIURI

