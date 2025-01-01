Japan–China Flights Face Continued Cuts

TOKYO, Dec 24 (News On Japan) - Chinese media report that roughly 40% of airline flights linking Japan and China will be suspended in January next year, as the impact of Beijing’s call to refrain from travel to Japan continues to weigh on demand.

According to the reports, 2,195 flights—equivalent to 40.4% of all services scheduled between the two countries in January—have been canceled.

The reports add that, for at least the next two weeks, all flights on 46 routes will be suspended, including services connecting Osaka with Shenyang and Fukuoka with Nanjing.

Following the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s call on November 14 last month urging citizens to refrain from traveling to Japan, major Chinese airlines have announced they will waive fees for cancellations and itinerary changes on flights to and from Japan through March 28 next year.

More than 1,900 flights, or over 40% of scheduled services, were also suspended this month, indicating that the travel advisory continues to have a significant impact on air traffic between the two countries.

