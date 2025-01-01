Defense Minister Attends Launch of Next-Generation Destroyer

NAGASAKI, Dec 24 (News On Japan) - Japan’s newest Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyer was launched in Nagasaki City, with Defense Minister Koizumi attending the ceremony.

The naming and launch ceremony for the destroyer was held at a shipyard in Nagasaki, drawing around 200 participants including Koizumi and other officials.

“This vessel is hereby named Yoshii,” Koizumi said during the ceremony.

Named after a river that flows through Okayama Prefecture, the destroyer Yoshii features high stealth performance and a compact hull design, and is equipped with capabilities to respond to mine warfare. It is the 12th vessel in the latest Mogami-class series, representing the most advanced class of destroyers operated by the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force.

Source: FNN