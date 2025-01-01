From Rare Lizards to Dugongs, Okinawa Museum Unveils 4,200 Specimens

NAHA, Dec 29 (News On Japan) - A special exhibition showcasing specimens of rare wildlife found in Okinawa has opened in Naha, offering visitors a close look at the region’s rich natural heritage.

Titled “Life in Form,” the exhibition is organized by the Okinawa Prefectural Museum and Art Museum and features about 4,200 carefully selected specimens from a collection of roughly 50,000 items amassed over the years.

Among the highlights is the Yanbaru ground gecko, which inhabits the northern part of Okinawa’s main island and was officially recognized as a new species in 2024.

The exhibition also includes a taxidermied Iriomote wildcat, a nationally designated Special Natural Monument, as well as a full skeletal display of a dugong, offering visitors a rare opportunity to observe these protected animals up close.

The exhibition will run until February 2026. During the exhibition period, the museum is also offering special behind-the-scenes tours of its storage facilities, along with hands-on events such as insect specimen workshops, giving visitors a deeper look into the world of natural history research and preservation.

Source: 沖縄ニュースOTV