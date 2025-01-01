Physical AI Raises Prospect of Household Robots

LAS VEGAS, Jan 07 (News On Japan) - The world’s largest technology showcase, CES 2026, is opening in the United States, with a new keyword drawing attention this year: “physical AI,” a concept focused on making everyday life easier through machines that combine artificial intelligence with physical bodies.

Held every January in Las Vegas, CES has long served as a barometer of future technology trends. At this year’s event, the spotlight is on physical AI, which refers to systems that pair AI “brains” with physical forms such as robots or vehicles. The idea is that technology is steadily moving closer to human-like capabilities.

One of the most talked-about exhibits at CES 2026 is a newly unveiled robot from South Korea’s LG Electronics called LG CLOiD. The robot is designed to handle household tasks that were once thought to be uniquely human. While its commercial release date and price have not yet been announced, the demonstration drew significant attention.

LG CLOiD is capable of tidying up clothes left on the floor while its owner is out at work and can send messages such as “It looks like rain” when weather forecasts change. If it detects that someone is about to return home, the robot can check the contents of the refrigerator, suggest a recipe based on available ingredients, and even prepare indoor clothing to change into upon arrival.

In addition to these functions, LG says the robot could eventually bake bread, fold laundry, and place dishes into a dishwasher. Developers note that even basic human actions, such as walking or grasping objects like cups and pens, have posed major challenges for robotics. LG CLOiD’s ability to fold towels demonstrates a level of balance and dexterity that has surprised industry observers, particularly its capacity to handle unstable objects.

Riko Higashio, who commented on the technology, said the robot felt “like a dream,” adding that it could make returning home far more relaxing. She noted that such systems could also be useful in places like hotels, not just private residences.

Looking further ahead, predictions about the spread of robots were also discussed at CES 2026. Yoichi Onishi, who oversees AI development at TBS Media Technology and has been involved in developing AI voice systems used on the N-Sta program, is participating in the exhibition. He predicts that robots will become common in public facilities by around 2040, with a future in which most households own a robot emerging by roughly 2050.

According to Onishi, care robots could help address labor shortages in nursing and eldercare, while robots may also take on roles such as bartenders or retail staff capable of casual conversation, commenting on purchases with remarks like, “Curry tonight? That sounds good.” By 2050, he envisions robots moving freely through cities, with train seating divided between human seats and charging spots for robots, and even robot-only cars.

He also suggested that robots could anticipate needs at home, such as preparing a drink when someone feels thirsty, based on learned daily habits. In more speculative scenarios, robots might eventually read brainwaves if humans were to adopt implanted chips, a prospect that even Onishi acknowledged could feel unsettling.

Another example of lifestyle-focused robotics comes from a Japanese manufacturer, Living Robot, which has developed a home robot called Mechatromate Q, commonly known as “Q-chan.” The robot is designed to live alongside families and respond to changes in the home environment.

When the temperature rises to around 27 degrees Celsius on a warm day, Q-chan can detect the heat and humidity and ask whether it should turn on the air conditioner. By learning a household’s daily routines, it can also remind residents when it is time to take medication, helping to prevent missed doses.

The robot can be linked to wearable health devices to monitor physical conditions, offering spoken advice or encouragement as needed. If a family member calls home and no one answers, Q-chan can be contacted instead and asked to locate someone inside the house using registered facial data. Through a built-in video calling function, family members can then communicate via the robot.

Mechatromate Q can be programmed to automatically control home appliances such as air conditioners and can tailor conversations to individuals whose faces are registered in its system. The robot is expected to go on sale next fiscal year at a price of between 400,000 and 600,000 yen, with an additional monthly fee.

