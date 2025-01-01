News On Japan
Society

Physical AI Raises Prospect of Household Robots

LAS VEGAS, Jan 07 (News On Japan) - The world’s largest technology showcase, CES 2026, is opening in the United States, with a new keyword drawing attention this year: “physical AI,” a concept focused on making everyday life easier through machines that combine artificial intelligence with physical bodies.

Held every January in Las Vegas, CES has long served as a barometer of future technology trends. At this year’s event, the spotlight is on physical AI, which refers to systems that pair AI “brains” with physical forms such as robots or vehicles. The idea is that technology is steadily moving closer to human-like capabilities.

One of the most talked-about exhibits at CES 2026 is a newly unveiled robot from South Korea’s LG Electronics called LG CLOiD. The robot is designed to handle household tasks that were once thought to be uniquely human. While its commercial release date and price have not yet been announced, the demonstration drew significant attention.

LG CLOiD is capable of tidying up clothes left on the floor while its owner is out at work and can send messages such as “It looks like rain” when weather forecasts change. If it detects that someone is about to return home, the robot can check the contents of the refrigerator, suggest a recipe based on available ingredients, and even prepare indoor clothing to change into upon arrival.

In addition to these functions, LG says the robot could eventually bake bread, fold laundry, and place dishes into a dishwasher. Developers note that even basic human actions, such as walking or grasping objects like cups and pens, have posed major challenges for robotics. LG CLOiD’s ability to fold towels demonstrates a level of balance and dexterity that has surprised industry observers, particularly its capacity to handle unstable objects.

Riko Higashio, who commented on the technology, said the robot felt “like a dream,” adding that it could make returning home far more relaxing. She noted that such systems could also be useful in places like hotels, not just private residences.

Looking further ahead, predictions about the spread of robots were also discussed at CES 2026. Yoichi Onishi, who oversees AI development at TBS Media Technology and has been involved in developing AI voice systems used on the N-Sta program, is participating in the exhibition. He predicts that robots will become common in public facilities by around 2040, with a future in which most households own a robot emerging by roughly 2050.

According to Onishi, care robots could help address labor shortages in nursing and eldercare, while robots may also take on roles such as bartenders or retail staff capable of casual conversation, commenting on purchases with remarks like, “Curry tonight? That sounds good.” By 2050, he envisions robots moving freely through cities, with train seating divided between human seats and charging spots for robots, and even robot-only cars.

He also suggested that robots could anticipate needs at home, such as preparing a drink when someone feels thirsty, based on learned daily habits. In more speculative scenarios, robots might eventually read brainwaves if humans were to adopt implanted chips, a prospect that even Onishi acknowledged could feel unsettling.

Another example of lifestyle-focused robotics comes from a Japanese manufacturer, Living Robot, which has developed a home robot called Mechatromate Q, commonly known as “Q-chan.” The robot is designed to live alongside families and respond to changes in the home environment.

When the temperature rises to around 27 degrees Celsius on a warm day, Q-chan can detect the heat and humidity and ask whether it should turn on the air conditioner. By learning a household’s daily routines, it can also remind residents when it is time to take medication, helping to prevent missed doses.

The robot can be linked to wearable health devices to monitor physical conditions, offering spoken advice or encouragement as needed. If a family member calls home and no one answers, Q-chan can be contacted instead and asked to locate someone inside the house using registered facial data. Through a built-in video calling function, family members can then communicate via the robot.

Mechatromate Q can be programmed to automatically control home appliances such as air conditioners and can tailor conversations to individuals whose faces are registered in its system. The robot is expected to go on sale next fiscal year at a price of between 400,000 and 600,000 yen, with an additional monthly fee.

Source: TBS

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Nagasaki and Okinawa Chosen for New York Times 52 Places to Go in 2026

The New York Times, a leading U.S. newspaper, has released its list of the “52 Places to Go in 2026,” selecting destinations from around the world, with Nagasaki and Okinawa chosen from Japan.

Woman Dies Eating Mochi, 7 Hospitalized

An elderly woman died in Tokyo after choking on mochi during the first three days of the New Year, according to the Tokyo Fire Department.

New Year’s Sunrise Welcomed Across Japan

On the morning of January 1, people across Japan gathered to witness the first sunrise of the new year, offering prayers and reflections as the country welcomed 2026. From the iconic “Diamond Fuji,” where the rising sun aligns perfectly with the peak of Mount Fuji, to panoramic views from Tokyo Skytree, scenes of quiet celebration unfolded nationwide.

Emperor’s New Year Message: A Year to Move Forward With Hope

The Imperial Family welcomed the New Year on January 1, with the Emperor releasing a message through the Imperial Household Agency expressing his hopes that the year ahead will be one in which people in Japan and around the world can move forward with hope.

Kobe to Introduce Forest Burial Sites

More people are struggling with what to do about family graves, as the number of people choosing to close ancestral burial plots continues to rise across Japan.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Society NEWS

Cashless Payments Reshape Otoshidama Tradition

Otoshidama, the New Year cash gifts traditionally given to children in Japan, is undergoing a noticeable transformation as the spread of cashless payments and persistent inflation begin to affect even this long-standing custom.

Fewer People in Japan Visit Family Graves

The way people pay respects at family graves in Japan is undergoing rapid change, driven in part by shifting lifestyles and difficult realities surrounding grave maintenance.

Yasaka Shrine Holds New Year Karuta Ceremony

The annual New Year “Karuta Hajime” ceremony was held on January 3rd at Yasaka Shrine in Kyoto’s Higashiyama Ward, where women known as “karuta-hime,” dressed in elegant Heian-period court robes, performed the opening match of the Hyakunin Isshu classical poetry card game.

The Truth Behind Hiroo Onoda's 29 Years in the Jungle

Nearly three decades after the end of World War II, one man finally returned to Japan. He was Hiroo Onoda, known as the last Japanese soldier, who had remained hidden in the jungles of the Philippines for 29 years after the war ended.

Security Cameras Capture Masked Thieves Stealing Pokemon Cards

Three men broke into a card shop in Tokyo’s Toshima Ward on the night of December 31, stealing Pokemon cards and other items worth about 30 million yen before fleeing the scene, according to police.

Emperor’s New Year Message: A Year to Move Forward With Hope

The Imperial Family welcomed the New Year on January 1, with the Emperor releasing a message through the Imperial Household Agency expressing his hopes that the year ahead will be one in which people in Japan and around the world can move forward with hope.

Kobe to Introduce Forest Burial Sites

More people are struggling with what to do about family graves, as the number of people choosing to close ancestral burial plots continues to rise across Japan.

Manor Stabs Beauty Salon Worker Over Fee Dispute

A man has been arrested in connection with the stabbing of a female esthetic salon manager in Tokyo’s Shinjuku Ward on August 29, with investigators revealing that the suspect had previously used the salon multiple times and had been involved in a dispute over unpaid fees.