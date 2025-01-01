News On Japan
Sports

Yokozuna Perform Ring-Entering Ceremony at Meiji Shrine

TOKYO, Jan 07 (News On Japan) - Both yokozuna, Toyoshoryu and Onosato, performed a dedication ring-entering ceremony on January 6th at Meiji Shrine in Tokyo ahead of the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament, which begins on January 11th at Ryogoku Kokugikan, drawing a crowd of around 2,000 spectators under clear skies.

It marked the first time in six years that yokozuna from the east and west appeared together for the traditional New Year ceremony, the last being in 2020 with Hakuho and Kakuryu. The powerful Unryu-style ring entrances by the two wrestlers, both promoted to yokozuna last year, were met with loud applause from the assembled crowd.

Source: Kyodo

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Nagasaki and Okinawa Chosen for New York Times 52 Places to Go in 2026

The New York Times, a leading U.S. newspaper, has released its list of the “52 Places to Go in 2026,” selecting destinations from around the world, with Nagasaki and Okinawa chosen from Japan.

Woman Dies Eating Mochi, 7 Hospitalized

An elderly woman died in Tokyo after choking on mochi during the first three days of the New Year, according to the Tokyo Fire Department.

New Year’s Sunrise Welcomed Across Japan

On the morning of January 1, people across Japan gathered to witness the first sunrise of the new year, offering prayers and reflections as the country welcomed 2026. From the iconic “Diamond Fuji,” where the rising sun aligns perfectly with the peak of Mount Fuji, to panoramic views from Tokyo Skytree, scenes of quiet celebration unfolded nationwide.

Emperor’s New Year Message: A Year to Move Forward With Hope

The Imperial Family welcomed the New Year on January 1, with the Emperor releasing a message through the Imperial Household Agency expressing his hopes that the year ahead will be one in which people in Japan and around the world can move forward with hope.

Kobe to Introduce Forest Burial Sites

More people are struggling with what to do about family graves, as the number of people choosing to close ancestral burial plots continues to rise across Japan.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Sports NEWS

Yokozuna Perform Ring-Entering Ceremony at Meiji Shrine

Both yokozuna, Toyoshoryu and Onosato, performed a dedication ring-entering ceremony on January 6th at Meiji Shrine in Tokyo ahead of the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament, which begins on January 11th at Ryogoku Kokugikan, drawing a crowd of around 2,000 spectators under clear skies.

Adapting Fitness to Japanese Living: Smart Solutions for Small Spaces & Busy Lives

Living in Japan teaches you very quickly how to be intentional with space — and time. Apartments are thoughtfully designed, but let’s be honest, they’re not exactly sprawling.

Inside Pro Baseball’s Revenue Playbook

Japan’s professional baseball business continues to evolve, with teams increasingly adopting aggressive strategies to expand revenue beyond the game itself.

The Sporting Map of Southeast Asia: Where Travel Meets Pure Competition

The Philippines and Southeast Asia have created a vibrant sporting scene where heat, noise, and passion rise together like steam from a street court at dusk.

Okinawa Unveils Plan for J.League Stadium

Okinawa Prefecture has unveiled a development plan for a J.League-standard stadium to be built in Okunoyama Park in Naha, with initial construction costs estimated at approximately 26.4 billion yen.

Golf Icon Shoji Ozaki Dies at 78

Shoji Ozaki, a professional golfer affectionately known as “Jumbo” and the most successful winner in Japanese golf history, died on December 23 of sigmoid colon cancer. He was 78.

From Khusanov to Son Heung-min: Asia’s best footballers in 2025

International betting brand 1xBet has compiled a list of our continent’s top 5 players who have excelled this year.

Ukrainian-Born New Ozeki Aonishiki Tours Kansai

Ukrainian-born new ozeki Aonishiki, 21, appeared at the winter regional tour’s Amagasaki tournament on December 12th, marking another milestone in a career shaped by displacement and perseverance.