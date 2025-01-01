Yokozuna Perform Ring-Entering Ceremony at Meiji Shrine

TOKYO, Jan 07 (News On Japan) - Both yokozuna, Toyoshoryu and Onosato, performed a dedication ring-entering ceremony on January 6th at Meiji Shrine in Tokyo ahead of the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament, which begins on January 11th at Ryogoku Kokugikan, drawing a crowd of around 2,000 spectators under clear skies.

It marked the first time in six years that yokozuna from the east and west appeared together for the traditional New Year ceremony, the last being in 2020 with Hakuho and Kakuryu. The powerful Unryu-style ring entrances by the two wrestlers, both promoted to yokozuna last year, were met with loud applause from the assembled crowd.

Source: Kyodo