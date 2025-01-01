News On Japan
Education

Is Japan Losing Its Edge in Scientific Research

KYOTO, Jan 07 (News On Japan) - Japan’s scientific community was energized in 2025 by major news when Sakaguchi Shimon of Osaka University and Kitagawa Susumu of Kyoto University jointly won Nobel Prizes, marking a rare double win by Japanese researchers.

Since the start of the 21st century, Japan has produced 21 Nobel laureates in the natural sciences, giving the country one of the strongest track records in the world and reinforcing its image as a global scientific powerhouse.

Yet beneath the celebratory headlines, a darker narrative has emerged, raising concerns about what some describe as the possible end of “science powerhouse Japan,” amid growing alarm over the country’s weakening research capabilities.

Kitagawa, a board member at Kyoto University, warned that Japan has failed to create an environment that allows researchers to pursue their work with intensity, saying, “We don’t have a setting where research can be pursued ferociously. I believe Japan should be a country capable of that.”

In an interview with the program “News Runner,” Kitagawa pointed to the reality facing young researchers, who are increasingly burdened with administrative duties and left with less time for research, adding that this makes it difficult to conduct studies that could form the very foundations of academic inquiry.

Source: KTV NEWS

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Nagasaki and Okinawa Chosen for New York Times 52 Places to Go in 2026

The New York Times, a leading U.S. newspaper, has released its list of the “52 Places to Go in 2026,” selecting destinations from around the world, with Nagasaki and Okinawa chosen from Japan.

Woman Dies Eating Mochi, 7 Hospitalized

An elderly woman died in Tokyo after choking on mochi during the first three days of the New Year, according to the Tokyo Fire Department.

New Year’s Sunrise Welcomed Across Japan

On the morning of January 1, people across Japan gathered to witness the first sunrise of the new year, offering prayers and reflections as the country welcomed 2026. From the iconic “Diamond Fuji,” where the rising sun aligns perfectly with the peak of Mount Fuji, to panoramic views from Tokyo Skytree, scenes of quiet celebration unfolded nationwide.

Emperor’s New Year Message: A Year to Move Forward With Hope

The Imperial Family welcomed the New Year on January 1, with the Emperor releasing a message through the Imperial Household Agency expressing his hopes that the year ahead will be one in which people in Japan and around the world can move forward with hope.

Kobe to Introduce Forest Burial Sites

More people are struggling with what to do about family graves, as the number of people choosing to close ancestral burial plots continues to rise across Japan.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Education NEWS

Is Japan Losing Its Edge in Scientific Research

Japan’s scientific community was energized in 2025 by major news when Sakaguchi Shimon of Osaka University and Kitagawa Susumu of Kyoto University jointly won Nobel Prizes, marking a rare double win by Japanese researchers.

Japan’s Universities Brace for Enrollment Shock

The year 2026 is seen as a turning point when a decline in the number of university-bound students will begin to affect university management across Japan.

Japan's New Adult Population Hits Second-Lowest Level

According to population estimates released by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications on January 1, the number of 18-year-olds reaching adulthood this year stands at 1.09 million, the second-lowest figure since records began in 1968.

From Rare Lizards to Dugongs, Okinawa Museum Unveils 4,200 Specimens

A special exhibition showcasing specimens of rare wildlife found in Okinawa has opened in Naha, offering visitors a close look at the region’s rich natural heritage.

Inquiry-Based Learning Expands as Students Visit Disaster Sites

Field-based learning that takes students out of the classroom and into real-world settings is gaining traction in Japanese education, with students from Dalton Tokyo Junior and Senior High School and Minerva University in the United States visiting the Unosumai district of Kamaishi in Iwate Prefecture in November as part of an inquiry-based learning program to trace the aftermath of the March 11 disaster.

Foreign Bus Drivers Deployed on Local Routes for First Time

Foreign nationals have been appointed as drivers on local bus routes for the first time nationwide, using Japan’s Specified Skilled Worker program, in a move aimed at easing chronic labor shortages in the sector.

The White Flag Girl Who Lived Through the Battle of Okinawa

As part of a postwar 80th-anniversary project titled “Passing On, Staying Connected,” this article looks back on the Battle of Okinawa through the memories of Higa Tomiko, who survived one of the fiercest ground battles of World War II by holding up a white flag, reflecting on what she saw as a seven-year-old girl who wandered alone through a devastated battlefield and the feelings she now hopes to entrust to future generations.

Four-Character Idiom of the Year Reflects Rice Shortages

The grand prize has been announced in the annual Creative Four-Character Idiom Awards, which capture the social mood of the year through newly coined expressions, with the winning works unveiled this year through a dynamic calligraphy performance by high school students.