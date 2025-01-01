News On Japan
Concerns Deepen Over Prolonged Impact of Military Base Construction on Mageshima

KAGOSHIMA, Jan 12 (News On Japan) - Three years have passed since construction began on January 12th on a Japan Self-Defense Forces base on Mageshima, an uninhabited island off Tanegashima in Kagoshima Prefecture, as part of a plan to relocate U.S. carrier-based aircraft field carrier landing practice to the site, with the local community enjoying a construction-driven economic boost while growing concerns spread over the prolonged impact on daily life caused by significant delays to the project.

The training is expected to extend late into the night, heightening residents’ unease over noise levels and safety, and raising fears that the effects of the project on the surrounding area could persist far longer than initially anticipated.

Source: Kyodo

China Begins Restricting Rare Earth Exports to Japan, U.S. Paper Reports

The Wall Street Journal reported on January 8th, citing two Chinese exporters, that the Chinese government has started imposing limits on shipments of rare earths and related materials bound for Japan.

JAXA’s Oldest Astronaut Set for Long-Term Stay on ISS

Osamu Suwa, an astronaut with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), is set to undertake his first long-term stay aboard the International Space Station, becoming the eighth Japanese astronaut to do so.

Kyoto Student Crowned First Lucky Man

A traditional New Year event known as the “Lucky Man Selection,” in which participants compete to be the first to pray for the new year, was held on January 10th at Nishinomiya Shrine in Hyogo Prefecture, the head shrine of “Ebessan,” the deity of prosperous business.

N-BOX Tops Japan’s New Car Sales for Fourth Straight Year

According to vehicle-by-model new car sales figures released on January 8th by the Japan Automobile Dealers Association and the National Light Motor Vehicle Association, the best-selling vehicle in Japan in 2025 was Honda’s light vehicle N-BOX, marking its fourth consecutive year at the top of the rankings.

China Customs Delays Slow Japan's Food Exports by About Two Weeks

Delays have emerged in customs procedures for food and other products exported from Japan to China, with clearance in many cases taking around two weeks longer than usual, raising the possibility that the measures are a response to comments by Takaichi regarding a potential Taiwan contingency.

Japanese Communist Party Veteran Tetsuzo Fuwa Dies at 95

Tetsuzo Fuwa, former chairman of the Japanese Communist Party and a central figure in the party for decades, died on December 30, the party announced. He was 95.

Prime Minister Takaichi Moves Into Official Residence

Prime Minister Takaichi moved into the official residence next to the Prime Minister’s Office on Monday, relocating from the lawmakers’ housing complex in Akasaka, Tokyo, as the year-end and New Year holiday period begins.

U.S. Military Plans to Restart Solo Patrols in Okinawa

The U.S. military is expected to resume solo patrols outside its bases as early as the end of the year, with both the Japanese and U.S. governments confirming the policy shift following a temporary suspension triggered by the wrongful detention of a civilian man.

Defense Minister Attends Launch of Next-Generation Destroyer

Japan’s newest Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyer was launched in Nagasaki City, with Defense Minister Koizumi attending the ceremony.

Takachi Cabinet Approval Hits Record High

Prime Minister Takachi on December 22nd visited a “Press Photo Exhibition” in Tokyo reviewing key events of 2025, smiling for reporters as she recreated a pose from a photograph taken aboard the U.S. nuclear-powered aircraft carrier George Washington alongside President Trump.

Finnish Prime Minister Apologizes Over Slant-Eye Pose

Finland’s prime minister has apologized to Japan, China and South Korea after photographs posted by Finnish lawmakers featuring a so-called “slant-eye” gesture were widely criticized as discriminatory toward Asians.