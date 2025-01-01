Concerns Deepen Over Prolonged Impact of Military Base Construction on Mageshima

KAGOSHIMA, Jan 12 (News On Japan) - Three years have passed since construction began on January 12th on a Japan Self-Defense Forces base on Mageshima, an uninhabited island off Tanegashima in Kagoshima Prefecture, as part of a plan to relocate U.S. carrier-based aircraft field carrier landing practice to the site, with the local community enjoying a construction-driven economic boost while growing concerns spread over the prolonged impact on daily life caused by significant delays to the project.

The training is expected to extend late into the night, heightening residents’ unease over noise levels and safety, and raising fears that the effects of the project on the surrounding area could persist far longer than initially anticipated.

Source: Kyodo