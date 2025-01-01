Prime Minister Takaichi’s First Visit Home Since Taking Office

TOKYO, Jan 13 (News On Japan) - Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi arrived in Nara on January 12th ahead of a Japan-South Korea summit scheduled for the following day, marking her first visit to her home region since taking office.

After landing at Itami Airport shortly after 1 p.m. on January 12th, Takaichi traveled to a cemetery in Nara City, where she paid respects at her family’s ancestral grave. She later visited another cemetery in the city to lay flowers at a memorial for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was fatally shot in Nara City four years ago. It was the first time since becoming prime minister that Takaichi had returned to her hometown.

At around 3:55 p.m., a vehicle carrying Takaichi arrived at a hotel in Nara City, according to a local television reporter observing the scene.

On January 13th, Takaichi is scheduled to hold talks at the Nara City hotel with South Korean President Lee Jae-myung. Security has been tightened in the surrounding area, with investigators saying several thousand personnel, including reinforcements from across the country, have been deployed. Traffic restrictions are also expected on some expressways not only in Nara Prefecture but also in neighboring Osaka Prefecture on January 13th and 14th.

