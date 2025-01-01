Takaichi and Lee Perform Drum Session to BTS 'Dynamite' Following Summit

NARA, Jan 14 (News On Japan) - Prime Minister Takaichi held a surprise “drum session” with South Korean President Lee Jae-myung following their bilateral talks, adding an unexpected cultural touch to a day of high-level diplomacy.

The performance was a surprise arranged by the Japanese side, with the two leaders taking to the drums together from around 5:30 p.m. after concluding a joint press conference. They played selections including “Dynamite” by K-pop group BTS and “Golden” by HUNTR/X, according to officials.

Earlier in the summit, the two leaders reaffirmed the importance of strategic cooperation between Japan and South Korea and agreed to deepen collaboration in areas such as economic security. They also confirmed their intention to continue so-called “shuttle diplomacy,” with the next visit set to see Japan’s prime minister travel to South Korea.

Following the talks and the impromptu musical performance, the two leaders attended a dinner meeting, and a joint visit to Horyu-ji temple is scheduled for January 14th.

Source: FNN