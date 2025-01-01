News On Japan
Politics

Takaichi and Lee Perform Drum Session to BTS 'Dynamite' Following Summit

NARA, Jan 14 (News On Japan) - Prime Minister Takaichi held a surprise “drum session” with South Korean President Lee Jae-myung following their bilateral talks, adding an unexpected cultural touch to a day of high-level diplomacy.

The performance was a surprise arranged by the Japanese side, with the two leaders taking to the drums together from around 5:30 p.m. after concluding a joint press conference. They played selections including “Dynamite” by K-pop group BTS and “Golden” by HUNTR/X, according to officials.

Earlier in the summit, the two leaders reaffirmed the importance of strategic cooperation between Japan and South Korea and agreed to deepen collaboration in areas such as economic security. They also confirmed their intention to continue so-called “shuttle diplomacy,” with the next visit set to see Japan’s prime minister travel to South Korea.

Following the talks and the impromptu musical performance, the two leaders attended a dinner meeting, and a joint visit to Horyu-ji temple is scheduled for January 14th.

Source: FNN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Hokkaido to Ease Brown Bear Alerts

Hokkaido is set to relax the criteria for issuing its so-called “brown bear alert,” making it possible to release warnings even before human injuries occur, as the prefecture seeks to respond more flexibly to the early appearance of dangerous animals.

82 Flights Canceled at New Chitose Airport as Blizzard Hits Hokkaido

A powerful blizzard disrupted transportation across Hokkaido on January 13th as a rapidly developing low-pressure system moved through the region, bringing heavy snowfall over a wide area. The footage shows central Sapporo shortly after 6 p.m. on January 13th, where visibility deteriorated sharply amid intense snowfall.

Japan Welcomes New Generation of Adults

Ceremonies celebrating those turning 20 were held across Japan on January 12th, with events taking place nationwide to mark Coming of Age Day.

China Begins Restricting Rare Earth Exports to Japan, U.S. Paper Reports

The Wall Street Journal reported on January 8th, citing two Chinese exporters, that the Chinese government has started imposing limits on shipments of rare earths and related materials bound for Japan.

JAXA’s Oldest Astronaut Set for Long-Term Stay on ISS

Osamu Suwa, an astronaut with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), is set to undertake his first long-term stay aboard the International Space Station, becoming the eighth Japanese astronaut to do so.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Politics NEWS

Takaichi and Lee Perform Drum Session to BTS 'Dynamite' Following Summit

Prime Minister Takaichi held a surprise “drum session” with South Korean President Lee Jae-myung following their bilateral talks, adding an unexpected cultural touch to a day of high-level diplomacy.

Prime Minister Takaichi’s First Visit Home Since Taking Office

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi arrived in Nara on January 12th ahead of a Japan-South Korea summit scheduled for the following day, marking her first visit to her home region since taking office.

Concerns Deepen Over Prolonged Impact of Military Base Construction on Mageshima

Three years have passed since construction began on January 12th on a Japan Self-Defense Forces base on Mageshima, an uninhabited island off Tanegashima in Kagoshima Prefecture, as part of a plan to relocate U.S. carrier-based aircraft field carrier landing practice to the site, with the local community enjoying a construction-driven economic boost while growing concerns spread over the prolonged impact on daily life caused by significant delays to the project.

China Customs Delays Slow Japan's Food Exports by About Two Weeks

Delays have emerged in customs procedures for food and other products exported from Japan to China, with clearance in many cases taking around two weeks longer than usual, raising the possibility that the measures are a response to comments by Takaichi regarding a potential Taiwan contingency.

Japanese Communist Party Veteran Tetsuzo Fuwa Dies at 95

Tetsuzo Fuwa, former chairman of the Japanese Communist Party and a central figure in the party for decades, died on December 30, the party announced. He was 95.

Prime Minister Takaichi Moves Into Official Residence

Prime Minister Takaichi moved into the official residence next to the Prime Minister’s Office on Monday, relocating from the lawmakers’ housing complex in Akasaka, Tokyo, as the year-end and New Year holiday period begins.

U.S. Military Plans to Restart Solo Patrols in Okinawa

The U.S. military is expected to resume solo patrols outside its bases as early as the end of the year, with both the Japanese and U.S. governments confirming the policy shift following a temporary suspension triggered by the wrongful detention of a civilian man.

Defense Minister Attends Launch of Next-Generation Destroyer

Japan’s newest Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyer was launched in Nagasaki City, with Defense Minister Koizumi attending the ceremony.