JR East and JAL Team Up on Same-Day Seafood Delivery

TOKYO, Jan 14 (News On Japan) - JR East and Japan Airlines have launched a joint logistics service that relays cargo between bullet trains and aircraft, aiming to shorten transport times for fresh products.

On January 13th, live Echizen crab was transported from JR Tsuruga Station to Tokyo Station by Shinkansen, then transferred by truck before being flown from Haneda Airport to Taiwan on a JAL flight, completing same-day delivery in roughly 13 hours.

By integrating transport arrangements and customs procedures into a single streamlined process, the two companies aim to reduce overall delivery times and capture growing demand for the rapid transport of fresh foods and other time-sensitive goods.

