Former Prime Minister Suga Set to Retire

TOKYO, Jan 17 (News On Japan) - Former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has decided not to run in the next House of Representatives election and intends to retire at the end of his current term, with a formal announcement expected on January 17th.

Suga became chief cabinet secretary under the second Abe administration in 2012 and went on to serve for about seven years and eight months, the longest tenure in the post’s history.

After taking office as prime minister in 2020, he led efforts including the creation of the Digital Agency.

Meanwhile, Kazuo Shii, chairman of the Japanese Communist Party, has also indicated he will not run in the next lower house election.

Source: テレ東BIZ