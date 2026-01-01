Mentaiko Emerges as a Budget-Friendly Favorite

TOKYO, Jan 23 (News On Japan) - Mentaiko, a popular spicy cod roe, is drawing renewed attention in Japan as prices for other fish roe products such as salmon roe and herring roe continue to rise, while mentaiko has remained largely stable.

A mentaiko specialty restaurant at Tokyo Station was bustling from lunchtime on the 22nd, with customers surprised by the generous portions served on everything from motsunabe hot pot to rice bowls and pasta.

“It’s pretty shocking. There’s so much in it,” one customer said, while another added, “It’s perfect. No doubt about it. Sometimes you just suddenly crave it.”

Shinichi Otsuka, manager of Hakata Kanefuku Fukutake Tokyo Station, said mentaiko prices have stayed “relatively stable” even as inflation pushes up the cost of many other goods.

Compared with salmon roe, the difference is striking, with mentaiko continuing to sell at around 2,000 yen per kilogram. Industry sources say this is partly because pollock roe, the raw ingredient, is eaten in relatively few regions overseas, making it easier to secure supplies at steady prices.

The Tokyo Station restaurant has not raised prices due to mentaiko since opening, and fresh fish stores in Tokyo also report strong demand as consumers look for more affordable options.

“Salmon roe is expensive now, so mentaiko and tarako being cheaper is a big help,” one shopper said.

Another reason for its popularity is its versatility, with customers using it in a wide range of dishes, from mixing it into potato salad to pairing it with rice as an everyday staple.

Yoshiki Maesato, manager of Nakayo Shoten Musashi-Koyama, described mentaiko as a “top performer” when it comes to affordability compared with other fish roe products.

One well-known restaurant, where lines form daily, offers mentaiko as an all-you-can-eat option throughout the day when customers order a tempura set meal. Unlimited refills of rice and spicy takana pickles are also included, allowing diners to fully enjoy the meal.

Some customers take advantage of the buffet-style offering to create their own combinations, including pouring hot broth over tempura and mentaiko on rice to make a mentaiko tempura ochazuke, or topping rice with soft-boiled egg tempura and mentaiko for a mini mentaiko tendon.

With its price stability and wide range of uses, mentaiko is increasingly seen as a dependable ally for household budgets.

Source: TBS