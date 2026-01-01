Tokyo Police Take 32 'Toyoko Kids' Into Custody

TOKYO, Jan 27 (News On Japan) - Tokyo police have taken 32 boys and girls into protective custody after they were found gathering at night around the “Toyoko” area near Kabukicho in Shinjuku.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the coordinated sweep was carried out over two days on January 17th and January 25th in and around Toyoko, a spot known for drawing teenagers late at night. The 32 youths, including a 14-year-old middle school girl from Osaka Prefecture, were taken into custody on suspicion of going out late at night without parental consent.

Four of those taken in were suspected of engaging in “overdosing,” a term used to describe consuming large amounts of medication. A 14-year-old middle school girl who had traveled from Shizuoka Prefecture reportedly suffered convulsions and was transported to hospital by ambulance.

Police also found approximately 600 sleeping pills in the bag of another middle school girl, 15.

The four youths are said to have told police they take large amounts of medication because it helps them “forget unpleasant things.”

The Metropolitan Police Department said it will investigate how the drugs were obtained and plans to step up patrols and outreach efforts toward teenagers gathering in the area at night.

Source: TBS