News On Japan
Society

Tokyo Police Take 32 'Toyoko Kids' Into Custody

TOKYO, Jan 27 (News On Japan) - Tokyo police have taken 32 boys and girls into protective custody after they were found gathering at night around the “Toyoko” area near Kabukicho in Shinjuku.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the coordinated sweep was carried out over two days on January 17th and January 25th in and around Toyoko, a spot known for drawing teenagers late at night. The 32 youths, including a 14-year-old middle school girl from Osaka Prefecture, were taken into custody on suspicion of going out late at night without parental consent.

Four of those taken in were suspected of engaging in “overdosing,” a term used to describe consuming large amounts of medication. A 14-year-old middle school girl who had traveled from Shizuoka Prefecture reportedly suffered convulsions and was transported to hospital by ambulance.

Police also found approximately 600 sleeping pills in the bag of another middle school girl, 15.

The four youths are said to have told police they take large amounts of medication because it helps them “forget unpleasant things.”

The Metropolitan Police Department said it will investigate how the drugs were obtained and plans to step up patrols and outreach efforts toward teenagers gathering in the area at night.

Source: TBS

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

China Urges Citizens to Avoid Traveling to Japan During Lunar New Year Holidays

China’s Foreign Ministry has urged Chinese citizens to refrain from traveling to Japan during the Lunar New Year holiday period, citing a rise in crimes targeting Chinese nationals and a series of earthquakes in parts of the country.

Record Snowfall Leaves New Chitose Airport Cut Off

New Chitose Airport in Hokkaido was effectively cut off by record snowfall, leaving around 7,000 people stranded overnight after rail and bus services were suspended, severing key transport links and disrupting daily life.

Deep Freeze To Linger Into Early February

The Japan Meteorological Agency has released its one-month forecast covering the period from January 24th to February 23rd, warning that cold air is likely to continue flowing into the country through early February before temperatures begin trending upward later in the month. Heavy snow has continued to fall along the Sea of Japan coast as a strong winter pressure pattern drives intense cold air into the region, prompting authorities to warn of large-scale traffic disruptions and other snow-related disasters.

Seven Party Leaders Face Off On Live TV

With the House of Representatives election officially kicking off on January 27, seven party leaders appeared on Fuji TV’s “Sunday Report THE PRIME” to debate how quickly they could deliver the consumption tax cuts many are promising as a response to rising prices, along with the rationale for the snap dissolution and Japan’s security policy as tensions with China persist.

Ueno Zoo’s Twin Pandas Make Final Appearance

Tokyo’s Ueno Zoo’s twin pandas, Xiaoxiao and Leilei, were seen for the last time in Japan on January 25th, after it was decided they will be returned to China.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Society NEWS

Monks Hold Firefighting Drill in Nara

A water-spraying firefighting drill was held at the World Heritage-listed Horyuji Temple in Ikaruga, Nara Prefecture, on January 26th, Cultural Property Fire Prevention Day, with monks and local volunteer firefighters taking part.

Tokyo Police Take 32 'Toyoko Kids' Into Custody

Tokyo police have taken 32 boys and girls into protective custody after they were found gathering at night around the “Toyoko” area near Kabukicho in Shinjuku.

Karasuyama Washi Makers Enter Peak Season

Karasuyama washi, a traditional Japanese paper with a history spanning some 1,300 years, is now being produced at full pace during the coldest part of the year, as workshops enter their busiest season making sheets used for graduation certificates.

Cabinet Office Car Triggers Deadly Crash in Central Tokyo

A six-vehicle pileup at a busy intersection in Akasaka, Minato Ward, left nine people dead or injured after a Cabinet Office vehicle is believed to have entered the intersection at high speed more than a minute after the traffic light had turned red, investigators said.

Brazilian Tour Guide Arrested for Running Modified GT-Rs

A Brazilian national who runs a guide company has been arrested on suspicion of operating sightseeing tours for foreign visitors using illegally modified sports cars, police said.

Emperor Attends Annual Review Of Japan’s Elite Guards

Japan’s Imperial Guard Police, a little-known force tasked with protecting the Imperial Family and guarding key palace facilities, is marking its 140th anniversary this year, with attention turning to the frontline officers who train daily for emergencies and operate with what they describe as a readiness to risk their lives.

Crackdown on 'Zombie Cigarettes' in Osaka

Two foreign nationals have been arrested and indicted for allegedly smuggling an illegal drug known as “zombie cigarettes” into Japan through Kansai Airport, marking the first time a case involving the substance has been uncovered in Osaka, authorities said on January 20th.

Grave Closures Increase in Japan

A growing number of families in Japan are choosing to close down their family graves, driven by factors such as fewer descendants to inherit burial plots and the difficulty of maintaining graves far from where they now live.