Gion Tsujiri Removes 'Uji Tea' From Its Logo as Matcha Boom Intensifies

OSAKA, Jan 27 (News On Japan) - The global matcha boom is showing no signs of slowing, with producers saying demand has surged to unprecedented levels and prices have jumped sharply, raising concerns that the trend is shifting from a boom into a bubble.

Behind the matcha frenzy, however, the strain is spreading to everyday tea, a staple of daily life in Japan, as the impact of soaring demand begins to reach even products traditionally valued for their affordability.

Changes are now appearing at well-known tea brands, including Gion Tsujiri, which has removed the words “Uji tea” from its logo, signaling a shift in how the company presents itself amid the rapidly evolving market.

A senior executive at Gion Tsujiri said the brand had long promoted itself as “Uji tea’s Gion Tsujiri,” but has now dropped the Uji tea wording from its logo, as the company navigates an industry being reshaped by runaway global demand.

With overseas buyers reportedly requesting purchases as large as 100 kilograms of tea leaves, experts warn that prices are unlikely to stabilize anytime soon, underscoring how the matcha-driven surge is transforming the tea market in unpredictable ways.

Source: KTV NEWS

