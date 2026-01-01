Why More Nepalese Are Choosing Osaka

OSAKA, Jan 27 (News On Japan) - In Osaka, the number of residents from Nepal has risen sharply in recent years, with many international students and workers settling around the UR Kongo housing complex near Kongo Station in Tondabayashi. The area has become home to a growing Nepalese community after public housing operators, seeking to address vacancies caused by an aging population, partnered with educational institutions to accept trainees from Nepal, a move that has led to long-term settlement by many residents.

Strong personal networks have played a key role, with many Nepalese choosing Osaka based on introductions from friends and family already living there. The city’s thriving spice curry culture has also encouraged Nepalese entrepreneurs to open restaurants, further strengthening the community’s presence.

Railway operator Nankai Electric Railway has taken note of Nepal’s growing pool of IT talent and launched initiatives to connect skilled workers with Japanese companies. Against a backdrop of nationwide labor shortages in the IT sector, the company has developed a system to provide Japanese language training, visa support and housing arrangements, introducing Nepalese engineers to domestic firms.

As of the end of June last year, approximately 270,000 Nepalese nationals were living in Japan, with Osaka seeing growth at more than double the pace of Tokyo and Aichi over the past five years. Around half of these residents are international students, many of whom cite Osaka’s convenience and established community as decisive factors.

Local businesses have also stepped in to support daily life, with Nepalese restaurant owners opening specialty food stores to supply spices, buffalo meat and river fish familiar from home, helping newcomers adapt more smoothly to life in Japan.

Experts and local officials say the surge reflects a combination of factors unique to Osaka, including affordable housing, cultural compatibility through food, and rising demand for IT professionals, making the city an increasingly attractive destination for Nepalese migrants.

Source: Television OSAKA NEWS