Daihatsu Unveils First Mass-Production EV

TOKYO, Feb 03 (News On Japan) - Daihatsu unveiled a new light-type electric vehicle on Tuesday, marking the company’s first mass-produced EV, but rather than a passenger car, it has deliberately chosen a commercial vehicle used for transport and delivery, raising the question of whether “working vehicles” could hold the key to wider EV adoption.

The vehicle announced by Daihatsu Motor is the company’s first mass-production EV, with President Masahiro Inoue saying, “True to Daihatsu’s identity, we believe producing a light commercial electric vehicle is the approach that can contribute most to carbon neutrality.”

For its first mass-produced model, Daihatsu opted for a commercial vehicle designed for logistics and delivery use, offering a driving range of 250 kilometers, among the best in its class for light commercial vehicles, while also maintaining a payload capacity comparable to gasoline-powered models, an area where EVs typically face limitations due to battery weight.

A reporter noted that while installing batteries usually reduces cargo capacity, this model matches that of conventional gasoline vehicles, reflecting Daihatsu’s focus on practical usability for business customers.

As EV adoption continues to lag, attention is increasingly turning to commercial vehicles as a potential catalyst, with developments last month underscoring the trend.

Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus and Taiwan’s Hon Hai Precision Industry announced plans to establish a new bus manufacturer in Japan, combining Mitsubishi Fuso’s design and manufacturing expertise with Hon Hai’s EV technology to target global sales of electric buses, with Bus Business Division Head Kläus Gräf saying the company aims to grow aggressively and become a champion in the bus market.

On the issue of charging, Jun Seki, chief strategy officer of Hon Hai’s EV business, said that route buses always return to depots, making charging infrastructure less of an obstacle, as vehicles can simply be charged overnight at their garages.

In Japan, route buses typically travel around 200 kilometers per day, meaning overnight depot charging can supply sufficient power for daytime operations, making them well suited to electrification.

With many challenges still facing the spread of electric vehicles, working vehicles such as delivery vans and buses may prove to be the ones that change the tide.