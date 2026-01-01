Japan and Thailand Police Probe Child Trafficking Case

TOKYO, Feb 04 (News On Japan) - A Thai girl who was 12 at the time arrived in Japan in June last year and was introduced by her mother to a massage parlor in Tokyo’s Bunkyo Ward, where she was illegally made to work and provide sexual services, with Thai police officials indicating that six people, both Japanese and Thai, are suspected of being involved.

In response to the case, a senior official of Japan’s National Police Agency visited Bangkok, Thailand’s capital, on February 3rd to hold talks with the Thai police deputy commissioner and other officials on measures to combat international human trafficking. The two sides agreed to strengthen cooperation, including sharing information to identify those responsible and enhancing protection for victims.

Ueki Yuriko, head of the Public Morals and Entertainment Business Environment Office at the National Police Agency’s Security Bureau, said, “Such crimes are absolutely unacceptable, and that is why close cooperation between the police authorities of both countries is extremely important.”

Thai police deputy commissioner Tatchai said there is suspicion that a total of six people, both Thai and Japanese, were involved in the case involving the girl, adding that Thai authorities will proceed with the investigation in cooperation with their Japanese counterparts.

Source: TBS