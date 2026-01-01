News On Japan
Travel

Kyoto’s Takase River Restoration Completed After 15 Years

KYOTO, Feb 04 (News On Japan) - Once a thriving canal, Kyoto’s Takase River, which flows through the Kiyamachi entertainment district in central Kyoto, has completed a long-running restoration project after 15 years, reviving a waterway that prospered during the Edo period as a key link between the city center and Fushimi.

The river, later immortalized as the setting of Mori Ogai’s novel Takasebune, is a well-known tourist spot, but footage taken in 2010 showed sections of the riverbed exposed after water levels dropped so sharply that parts of the channel ran dry.

Kyoto City says water began leaking around 2006 from deteriorating stone embankments, causing repeated declines in water levels, with downstream sections from Sanjo Street at one point completely drying up.

In response, the city launched restoration work in 2010, filling gaps in the stonework with concrete and laying protective sheets along the riverbed to prevent further leakage, investing about 11 billion yen in a project that has now restored a steady flow of water.

The head of a local group long involved in cleaning and maintaining the river said stagnant water had caused algae to rot and produce foul odors, adding that his ideal is to turn the Takase River into a second “Philosopher’s Path.”

Kyoto Mayor Matsui Koji also said he has already noticed environmental changes following the restoration, pointing out that white herons have returned and fish are present despite relatively low water levels, describing the project as a form of Kyoto-style urban development that preserves tradition while updating it for the present.

Source: MBS

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Thirteen Re-Arrested in Japan Over Phone Scam Run From Cambodia

Thirteen men and women who were detained by local authorities at a special fraud base in Cambodia and transferred to Japan last month have been re-arrested on suspicion of attempted fraud, according to the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department.

Chinese New Year Travelers Skip Japan

China’s major holiday period, the Lunar New Year, is set to begin soon, with a record 9.5 billion passenger journeys forecast nationwide this year, but an unexpected shift has emerged as travel to Japan, which typically ranks among the top overseas destinations during the holiday, has dropped out of the rankings entirely.

Mito Residents Report Moldy Smell in Tap Water as River Levels Fall

A dry weather advisory has been in effect in central Tokyo for 14 consecutive days, and as of February 2nd, no significant rainfall had fallen for a full month since January 2nd.

Australian Woman Dies After Being Suspended From Ski Lift in Nagano

A woman who was left suspended from a ski lift at a resort in Otari Village, Nagano Prefecture, has been confirmed dead after her backpack became caught in the seat as she was getting off the lift.

Japan Divided Over Tighter Residency Controls as Foreign Workforce Swells

Foreign workers are now indispensable across Japan, from convenience stores and agriculture to nursing care, and with the House of Representatives election approaching, political parties are sharpening their positions on how the country should manage its rapidly growing foreign population.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Travel NEWS

Kyoto’s Takase River Restoration Completed After 15 Years

Once a thriving canal, Kyoto’s Takase River, which flows through the Kiyamachi entertainment district in central Kyoto, has completed a long-running restoration project after 15 years, reviving a waterway that prospered during the Edo period as a key link between the city center and Fushimi.

Heavy Snow Buries Northern Japan, SDF Support Continues

Record-breaking snowfall has blanketed the Sea of Japan coast in northern and eastern Japan, with the Self-Defense Forces continuing snow-removal operations in Aomori Prefecture on February 3rd after being dispatched for disaster relief.

Sapporo Snow Festival Completes Massive Star Wars Sculpture

The Sapporo Snow Festival is set to open on February 4, with final preparations completed despite record-breaking snowfall in the city.

Fukuroda Falls Freeze Over

A sharp cold snap continued across the Kanto region on the morning, with more than 80% of Fukuroda Falls in Daigo, Ibaraki Prefecture, freezing over and creating an otherworldly winter scene.

Nagatoro Offers Winter Kotatsu Boat Rides

Nagatoro in Saitama Prefecture, widely known for its dynamic river rafting experiences, offers a very different way to enjoy the area during winter, allowing visitors to take in the dramatic Iwadatami rock formations while staying warm aboard so-called “kotatsu boats.”

ANA Plans 30% Expansion of International Flights

ANA Holdings said it plans to expand its international flight operations by 30% by fiscal 2030 compared with current levels, with a particular focus on strengthening routes from Narita Airport after 2029, when runway extensions and new construction are scheduled to be completed.

Hokkaido Mobilizes 1,000 Snow Removal Workers to Restore Rail Services

On January 28th and 29th, JR suspended overnight trains departing from and arriving at Sapporo Station to focus on large-scale snow removal work along the tracks after heavy snowfall, affecting around 500,000 passengers and exposing a series of operational challenges.

Kyoto To Tighten Rules On Private Lodging

Kyoto City has announced plans to tighten regulations on private lodging facilities, citing a steady rise in complaints related to noise and garbage.