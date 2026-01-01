News On Japan
Travel

New Don Quijote Opens in Kyoto

KYOTO, Feb 10 (News On Japan) - A large discount retailer Don Quijote has opened its first inbound-focused specialty store in the Kansai region in Kyoto City, aiming to better serve the growing number of overseas visitors.

The newly opened Don Quijote Shijo-dori store began operations on the morning of February 10th, responding to increasing congestion at other Kyoto locations driven by a surge in inbound tourism, and is the first dedicated store in Kansai to focus on products popular among foreign visitors.

The store offers a range of items including sweets made with matcha, a symbol of Kyoto, and popular character merchandise, while the chain’s signature handwritten promotional signs have been redesigned with larger foreign-language text to make shopping easier for international customers.

A visitor from Mexico said she purchased beauty products to take home, adding, "I'm very happy!" When asked whether he liked Don Quijote, a visitor from the United States replied, "Of course! The music in the store is catchy, too."

Store manager Kota Wanibe of Don Quijote Shijo-dori said the goal is to attract many customers not only as shoppers but also to visit the location as a tourist destination, and the company plans to continue expanding specialty stores aimed at inbound visitors.

Source: YOMIURI

MORE Travel NEWS

Ninjas Clear Weeds From Castle Wall

Workers dressed as ninjas are carrying out weed removal on a castle stone wall in Koka, Shiga Prefecture, a city known as the home of ninja.

JR East and JAL Join Forces for Regional Travel

JR East and Japan Airlines have signed a partnership agreement aimed at regional revitalization and revealed they will consider integrating tickets in the future.

Fire Festival Held at World Heritage Site in Wakayama

A traditional fire festival in which men dressed in white race down steep stone steps carrying blazing torches was held at the World Heritage-listed Kamikura Shrine in Shingu, Wakayama Prefecture, on February 6th.

Nara Targets Wealthy Travelers With Luxury Lodging on Former Todaiji Grounds

A new wave of high-end hotel development in Nara is accelerating as Kintetsu Miyako Hotels announced plans to open a luxury accommodation facility on former grounds of Todaiji Temple, aiming for an autumn 2028 launch.

Oigawa Railway Bets on Thomas and Percy

Oigawa Railway, where around half of its entire line has remained out of service for more than three years due to typhoon damage, is pressing ahead with a long and difficult recovery plan toward full reopening in the spring of 2029, as its president—known as a “local railway revival specialist”—makes a painful but strategic decision to prioritize commercially viable steam locomotives while keeping a small margin for dreams.

Sapporo Snow Festival Opens With More Than 200 Sculptures

Hokkaido’s signature winter event, the Sapporo Snow Festival, opened on February 4th across three venues in Sapporo, including Odori Park in the city’s central district, featuring more than 200 large-scale snow and ice sculptures that will be on display through February 11th as the festival marks its 76th edition.

Kyoto’s Takase River Restoration Completed After 15 Years

Once a thriving canal, Kyoto’s Takase River, which flows through the Kiyamachi entertainment district in central Kyoto, has completed a long-running restoration project after 15 years, reviving a waterway that prospered during the Edo period as a key link between the city center and Fushimi.